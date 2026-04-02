NHL
Golden Knights vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Calgary Flames.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-16) vs. Calgary Flames (31-35-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-260)
|Flames (+210)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.7%)
Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flames. The Golden Knights are -105 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -115.
Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Flames matchup on April 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.
Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +210 underdog on the road.