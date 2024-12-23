Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (22-8-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-15-4)

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-345) Ducks (+270) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (76.9%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -130 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being +106.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Ducks matchup on December 23, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

Vegas is a -345 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +270 underdog on the road.

