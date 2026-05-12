Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-150) Ducks (+125) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (70.6%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Ducks are -192 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +154.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Ducks on May 12 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Ducks reveal Vegas as the favorite (-150) and Anaheim as the underdog (+125) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!