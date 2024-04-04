Golden Knights vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Knights vs Coyotes Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (42-25-8) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-39-5)
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- Coverage: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
Golden Knights vs Coyotes Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Golden Knights (-188)
|Coyotes (+155)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.4%)
Golden Knights vs Coyotes Spread
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Arizona, the underdog, is -156.
Golden Knights vs Coyotes Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Coyotes game on April 5 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Coyotes Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Coyotes reveal Vegas as the favorite (-188) and Arizona as the underdog (+155) despite being the home team.