Golden Knights vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Arizona Coyotes.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (42-25-8) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-39-5)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Coverage: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-188) Coyotes (+155) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.4%)

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Spread

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Arizona, the underdog, is -156.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Coyotes game on April 5 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Moneyline