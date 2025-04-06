FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (35-28-13)
  • Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-156)Canucks (+130)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.5%)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +158 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -196.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Canucks on April 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Canucks, Vegas is the favorite at -156, and Vancouver is +130 playing at home.

