NHL
Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (35-28-13)
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-156)
|Canucks (+130)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.5%)
Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +158 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -196.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Canucks on April 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Canucks, Vegas is the favorite at -156, and Vancouver is +130 playing at home.