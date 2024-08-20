Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (64-63) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-96)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-255) | CHW: (+210)

SF: (-255) | CHW: (+210) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

SF: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-2, 6.00 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (2-2) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (0-1). Ray's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Martin's three starts that had a set spread. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for three Martin starts this season -- they lost every time.

Giants vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (63.2%)

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Giants, Chicago is the underdog at +210, and San Francisco is -255 playing at home.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

The Giants are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -102 to cover.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-White Sox game on August 20, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 39, or 55.7%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -255 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 125 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 61-64-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have gone 23-91 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 4-20 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-62-4).

The White Sox have covered 41% of their games this season, going 50-72-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 115 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .446. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Chapman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Heliot Ramos has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .279 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Ramos takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Michael Conforto has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.319/.443.

Conforto has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Mark Canha leads San Francisco in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 85 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has 106 hits with a .400 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the White Sox. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .215 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has accumulated a team-best .312 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, two triples and 27 walks while batting .242.

Giants vs White Sox Head to Head

8/19/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/6/2023: 16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2023: 12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2022: 13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/2/2022: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2022: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

