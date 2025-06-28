Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (45-37) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-56)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-BA

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-166) | CHW: (+140)

SF: (-166) | CHW: (+140) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

SF: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-2, 2.83 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 2-2, 2.27 ERA

The Giants will call on Robbie Ray (8-2) versus the White Sox and Adrian Houser (2-2). Ray and his team have a record of 11-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Ray's team has a record of 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Houser's five starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 2-3 in Houser's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (57.1%)

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -166 favorite on the road.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +105 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -126.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-White Sox game on June 28, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (56.4%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 82 chances this season.

The Giants are 36-46-0 against the spread in their 82 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 78 total times this season. They've finished 24-54 in those games.

Chicago has gone 14-36 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (28%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-39-4).

The White Sox are 43-36-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 84 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 100th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up an on-base percentage of .316, a slugging percentage of .421, and has 68 hits, all club-bests for the White Sox (while batting .234).

He is 127th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi has nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .237. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and 27 walks.

Luis Robert is batting .185 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Giants vs White Sox Head to Head

6/27/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/21/2024: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/20/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/19/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/6/2023: 16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2023: 12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2022: 13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/2/2022: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2022: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!