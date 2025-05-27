Giants vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Giants vs Tigers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (31-23) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-20)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | DET: (-102)

SF: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-4, 2.67 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 2-6, 4.39 ERA

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (5-4) against the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (2-6). Webb's team is 6-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 2-8-0 against the spread when Flaherty starts. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for four Flaherty starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Giants vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.4%)

Giants vs Tigers Moneyline

The Giants vs Tigers moneyline has San Francisco as a -116 favorite, while Detroit is a -102 underdog at home.

Giants vs Tigers Spread

The Giants are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +146 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -178.

Giants vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Giants-Tigers on May 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those contests.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 20 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 54 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 25-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 10 of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Detroit has a record of 7-9 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (43.8%).

The Tigers have played in 54 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-25-3).

The Tigers have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 29-25-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 22 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is batting .259 with three doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 75th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualified batters.

Flores has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has 56 hits and is batting .281 this season.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 41 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Chapman takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has accumulated 46 hits, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .243 and slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Gleyber Torres leads his team with a .378 OBP. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .428.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 74th in slugging.

Riley Greene has put up a team-high .495 slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .280 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

Giants vs Tigers Head to Head

5/26/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/11/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/10/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/9/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2023: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/15/2023: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/14/2023: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2022: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2022: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/29/2022: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

