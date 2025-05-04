Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (21-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-27)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and COLR

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-360) | COL: (+290)

SF: (-360) | COL: (+290) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136)

SF: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 3-2, 2.83 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 0-5, 9.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (3-2) to the mound, while German Marquez (0-5) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Webb and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Webb's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Rockies have gone 1-5-0 ATS in Marquez's six starts with a set spread. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for five Marquez starts this season -- they lost each time.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (70.1%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +290 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Rockies are +136 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -164.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The Giants-Rockies game on May 4 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (68.2%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -360 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 34 opportunities.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 16-18-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've finished 5-25 in those games.

Colorado has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +290 or longer.

In the 33 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-22-1).

The Rockies have collected a 12-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 39 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .312 batting average and an on-base percentage of .365.

He is 13th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Lee has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with three RBI.

Matt Chapman is batting .205 with four doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualified hitters, he is 139th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Chapman heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Wilmer Flores has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Flores heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Michael Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .275 with 16 walks and 14 runs scored.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-best OBP (.344) and slugging percentage (.450), and paces the Rockies in hits (29, while batting .266).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Goodman takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .237 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players, he is 98th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck is hitting .265 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .190 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and seven walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/27/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/26/2024: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/19/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!