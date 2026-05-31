Brewers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Astros Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (34-21) vs. Houston Astros (27-33)
- Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and Brewers.TV
Brewers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-190) | HOU: (+160)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-110) | HOU: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Brewers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 5-2, 1.83 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 2-2, 6.17 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (5-2) to the mound, while Tatsuya Imai (2-2) will answer the bell for the Astros. Misiorowski and his team are 7-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Misiorowski's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. When Imai starts, the Astros have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in four of Imai's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.
Brewers vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (56.9%)
Brewers vs Astros Moneyline
- Houston is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -190 favorite despite being on the road.
Brewers vs Astros Spread
- The Brewers are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -110 to cover.
Brewers vs Astros Over/Under
- The over/under for the Brewers versus Astros game on May 31 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (64.7%) in those contests.
- This year Milwaukee has won three of five games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 55 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Brewers have an against the spread record of 32-23-0 in 55 games with a line this season.
- The Astros have won 48.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-22).
- Houston is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-25-2).
- The Astros have put together a 28-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .268 with 42 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .447.
- Among all qualifying batters, he is 53rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 53rd in slugging.
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 14 extra-base hits. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.
- Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 48 hits. He is batting .281 this season and 18 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Sal Frelick is batting .218 with a .288 OBP and 18 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has put up a team-best OBP (.419) and slugging percentage (.643), and paces the Astros in hits (65, while batting .305).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- His batting average ranks 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .236.
- Cam Smith is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
Brewers vs Astros Head to Head
- 5/30/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/29/2026: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/7/2025: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/6/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/5/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/19/2024: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/18/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/17/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/24/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/23/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!