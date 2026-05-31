Brewers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Astros Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (34-21) vs. Houston Astros (27-33)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-190) | HOU: (+160)

MIL: (-190) | HOU: (+160) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-110) | HOU: +1.5 (-110)

MIL: -1.5 (-110) | HOU: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 5-2, 1.83 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 2-2, 6.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (5-2) to the mound, while Tatsuya Imai (2-2) will answer the bell for the Astros. Misiorowski and his team are 7-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Misiorowski's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. When Imai starts, the Astros have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in four of Imai's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.9%)

Brewers vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -190 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Astros Spread

The Brewers are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -110 to cover.

Brewers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Astros game on May 31 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (64.7%) in those contests.

This year Milwaukee has won three of five games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 55 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 32-23-0 in 55 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 48.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-22).

Houston is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Astros have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-25-2).

The Astros have put together a 28-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .268 with 42 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .447.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 53rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 14 extra-base hits. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 48 hits. He is batting .281 this season and 18 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick is batting .218 with a .288 OBP and 18 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up a team-best OBP (.419) and slugging percentage (.643), and paces the Astros in hits (65, while batting .305).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .236.

Cam Smith is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Brewers vs Astros Head to Head

5/30/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/7/2025: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/5/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!