Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (27-32) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-30)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Peacock and SNET

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192)

BAL: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 2-6, 3.86 ERA vs Spencer Miles (Blue Jays) - 2-0, 2.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-6) to the mound, while Spencer Miles (2-0) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Bradish and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bradish's team is 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Miles has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Miles start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (52.9%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Blue Jays, Baltimore is the favorite at -130, and Toronto is +110 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Baltimore is +158 to cover the runline.

Orioles versus Blue Jays, on May 31, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 59 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 27-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have a 9-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Toronto is 3-7 (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 29 times this season for a 29-28-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have collected a 28-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 52 hits, which is best among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .232 with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Taylor Ward is slashing .254/.404/.354 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .758.

He ranks 74th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging in the majors.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.423) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 39 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .400 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .305 while slugging .394.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 94th in slugging.

Ernie Clement paces his team with 66 hits and has a club-best .444 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 54th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is batting .264 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .216 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/30/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/29/2026: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2025: 11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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