Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (22-34) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-37)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-148) | COL: (+126)

SF: (-148) | COL: (+126) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

SF: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-4, 5.06 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-7, 7.21 ERA

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (2-4) against the Rockies and Michael Lorenzen (2-7). Webb and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lorenzen starts, the Rockies have gone 6-4-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (61.9%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -148 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +105 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -126.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Rockies on May 29 is 10.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -148 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 23-33-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 20 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.4%).

Colorado has gone 16-30 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (34.8%).

The Rockies have played in 56 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-31-1).

The Rockies are 29-27-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .432. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (53) this season while batting .291 with 23 extra-base hits. He's slugging .555 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is 24th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the majors.

Willy Adames is batting .243 with a .423 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Adames has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Rafael Devers has seven home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .448 slugging percentage, which leads the Rockies. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Troy Johnston's .376 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .314 while slugging .432.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Hunter Goodman has totaled 46 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .269 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks.

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