Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:20 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (19-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-25)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and COLR

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-275) | COL: (+225)

SF: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

SF: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-0, 3.73 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-4, 5.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (3-0) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela (1-4) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Ray and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Ray's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Senzatela's starts. The Rockies have a 2-4 record in Senzatela's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (65.3%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -275 favorite at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Rockies are +106 to cover, and the Giants are -128.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Rockies contest on May 2 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (65%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Francisco this season, with a -275 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 32 chances this season.

The Giants are 14-18-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won five of the 28 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (17.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, Colorado has a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of its games).

In the 31 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-21-1).

The Rockies have collected a 12-19-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.7% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .521. He's batting .316 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Wilmer Flores has a double, seven home runs and seven walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage 124th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Michael Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .284 with 15 walks and 13 runs scored.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Heliot Ramos has five home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Ramos brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-best OBP (.351) and slugging percentage (.465), and paces the Rockies in hits (27, while batting .267).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Goodman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run and four RBI.

Brenton Doyle has four doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .253. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Jordan Beck is batting .267 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Mickey Moniak has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and seven walks while batting .203.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/27/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/26/2024: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/19/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/18/2024: 14-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!