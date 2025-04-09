Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 11:14 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Giants vs Reds Game Info

San Francisco Giants (8-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

SF: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-0, 6.14 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-2, 5.91 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Justin Verlander against the Reds and Nick Martinez (0-2). Verlander has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Verlander's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Martinez has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Martinez starts this season -- they lost both.

Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.1%)

Giants vs Reds Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Reds are -200 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +164.

Giants vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Reds on April 9, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Reds Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

This year San Francisco has won two of four games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 11 opportunities.

The Giants are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have gone 4-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (33.3%).

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-7-0).

The Reds have gone 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with nine hits, batting .225 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .262 and a slugging percentage of .525.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 143rd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.522) powered by six extra-base hits.

Matt Chapman has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has totaled 11 hits with a .404 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .234 and with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl's .298 OBP and .318 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .250.

He is 83rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jose Trevino is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand is hitting .195 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Giants vs Reds Head to Head

4/8/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/30/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/4/2024: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2024: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/11/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/10/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

