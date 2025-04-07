Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Reds Game Info

San Francisco Giants (8-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-7)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-152) | CIN: (+128)

SF: (-152) | CIN: (+128) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182)

SF: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Webb (1-0) for the Giants and Hunter Greene (0-1) for the Reds. Webb has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Webb's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Greene has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds failed to cover in both opportunities. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Greene start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (57.3%)

Giants vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Reds, San Francisco is the favorite at -152, and Cincinnati is +128 playing on the road.

Giants vs Reds Spread

The Giants are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +150 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -182.

Giants vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Giants-Reds on April 7, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Reds Betting Trends

The Giants have been named as the favorite six times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

San Francisco has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -152.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their nine opportunities.

The Giants are 7-2-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 2-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Cincinnati has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-0).

The Reds have collected a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with nine hits, batting .273 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .636.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 64th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Flores hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run and four RBI.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.615) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualifying players, he is 42nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Ramos has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. In his last nine games he is hitting .308 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .344/.400/.531.

Lee takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last eight games he is hitting .344 with six doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Matt Chapman is batting .281 with a .410 OBP and eight RBI for San Francisco this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualifying players, he is 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 129th and he is 75th in slugging.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .325 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .368 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain has racked up six hits, a team-high for the Reds.

Jose Trevino is batting .294 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Giants vs Reds Head to Head

3/30/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/4/2024: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2024: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/11/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/10/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/30/2023: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/29/2023: 6-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!