Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (13-15) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-14)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: SportsNet PT

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

SF: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-188) | PIT: -1.5 (+155)

SF: +1.5 (-188) | PIT: -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keaton Winn (Giants) - 2-3, 3.54 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 2-2, 2.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Keaton Winn (2-3) for the Giants and Jared Jones (2-2) for the Pirates. When Winn starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Winn's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Pirates have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Jones starts. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for three Jones starts this season -- they lost each time.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (60.6%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Pirates, San Francisco is the favorite at -112, and Pittsburgh is -104 playing on the road.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Pirates are +155 to cover, while the Giants are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Pirates contest on April 28, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 9-7 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 13-15-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 10 of the 19 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (52.6%).

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (50%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-15-0).

The Pirates have collected a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.485) and total hits (28) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 37th in slugging.

Conforto has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has 27 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336. He's batting .270 and slugging .360.

He is 64th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Lee takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three walks.

Matt Chapman is batting .220 with a .394 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Jorge Soler has five home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .418, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Connor Joe has 24 hits with a .380 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .469.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .281 with six doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Jack Suwinski has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .182.

Giants vs Pirates Head to Head

4/27/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/26/2024: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/12/2022: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 6/19/2022: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/16/2023: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/15/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/14/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/14/2022: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/13/2022: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/31/2023: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!