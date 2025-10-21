3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 8

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 8

Michael Badgley, Colts

Matchup: vs. Titans

The 6-1 Indianapolis Colts have been perhaps the league's biggest surprise through seven weeks, and their success has been in large part due to an offense that's averaging the most points per game (33.1) and second-most yards per game (380.3). The Colts enter Week 8 ranked first in schedule-adjusted offensive efficiency by our numbers.

That potent offense helped kicker Spencer Shrader become fantasy's top kicker through four weeks, but a season-ending injury in Week 5 ultimately derailed what was looking like a breakout campaign.

Mike Badgley has come in as Shrader's replacement, and while he hasn't cracked double-digit fantasy points yet in two games, it's mostly been due to the Colts' offense being too effective, as he's just 2-for-2 on field goals and 7-of-8 on extra points so far.

That's the risk we'll run into sometimes with efficient offenses, but as we saw with Shrader earlier in the campaign, the ceiling should be high for Badgley when the opportunities break his way. It's possible that comes this week when Indianapolis hosts the sputtering Tennessee Titans as 14.5-point home favorites.

The line for the Colts' team total is set at a massive 30.5 points against a team that's 32nd in schedule-adjusted offense and 27th in adjusted defense. Whether it's through field goals or extra points, Badgley should be very busy, and all we need to hope for is a bump in field goal chances this time around.

Despite all of Shrader's success, his replacement has been mostly ignored in fantasy leagues. Badgley is rostered in 12% of Yahoo! leagues and 30% of ESPN leagues. It doesn't hurt that the Colts play in a domed stadium, too.

Tyler Loop, Ravens

Matchup: vs. Bears

This recommendation is contingent on Lamar Jackson being back for the Baltimore Ravens, but the fact Baltimore is a 6.5-point home favorite over the Chicago Bears is a strong indication that he will be active. The line for the Ravens' team total is set at 28.5 points.

Tyler Loop got off to a great start to the season when Lamar was healthy, scoring 13.0, 12.0, 7.0, and 9.0 fantasy points in Jackson's four starts. However, with the offense struggling sans their star QB the past two games, Loop has scored a mere 4.0 and 3.0 points.

Getting Jackson back should get this offense going again, and that's fantastic news for a kicker who's been pretty automatic, converting 9-of-10 field goals and 15-of-16 extra points.

Between both the Ravens' bye and their recent scoring issues, Loop is available in most fantasy leagues. He has a 14% roster percentage on Yahoo! and 27% roster percentage on ESPN.

Note that Jackson didn't practice on Monday, so this will still be a situation to monitor in case the outlook looks less rosy later in the week.

Matt Prater, Bills

Matchup: at Panthers

There haven't been any recent updates on Tyler Bass' status. Bass remains on injured reserve, so Matt Prater should continue to kick for the Buffalo Bills. Prater has gotten the job done in Bass' place, nailing 10-of-11 field goals and 17-of-17 extra points.

Despite the Bills looking more vulnerable in their two losses heading into the break, they still rank third in schedule-adjusted offense, and the bye came at a good time for them to get back to their winning ways.

Buffalo comes in as a 7.5-point road favorite against the Carolina Panthers, and the over/under for their team total is 27.5 points.

Prater scored just 2.0 fantasy points in Buffalo's clunker against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, but he's otherwise averaged 10.0 points per game across the other five weeks. We should be pretty confident in Josh Allen and the Bills' offense getting rolling again, which should give Prater a good shot at double-digit fantasy points.

Prater was dropped in a lot of leagues in Buffalo's bye week, as he's rostered in 10% of Yahoo! leagues and 27% of ESPN formats.

