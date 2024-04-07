Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Sunday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (3-6) vs. San Diego Padres (5-6)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-172) | SD: (+144)

SF: (-172) | SD: (+144) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | SD: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | SD: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 0-1, 6.52 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (0-1) versus the Padres and Matt Waldron (0-1). Webb has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Webb's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Waldron has started just one game with a set spread, which the Padres failed to cover. The Padres have always been the moneyline underdog when Waldron starts this season.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (55.1%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +144 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Giants are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +125 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -150.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Padres on April 7, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

San Francisco has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -172.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their nine opportunities.

In nine games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 5-4-0 against the spread.

The Padres have gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Padres have played in 11 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-1).

The Padres have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has 13 hits and an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .765. All three of those stats are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .382 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 10th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .212 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 130th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .189/.250/.405.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .200 with a .268 OBP and four RBI for San Francisco this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the Padres with 12 hits. He's batting .293 and slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 62nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .190. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He is currently 155th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Campusano has a team-best .528 slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .279 with a double and four walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

