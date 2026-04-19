Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (9-12) vs. Washington Nationals (9-12)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

SF: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

SF: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-2, 2.42 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 11.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (2-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (0-3) will get the nod for the Nationals. When Ray starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Ray has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have failed to cover all of the three games Mikolas started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost each time.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.8%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

The Giants vs Nationals moneyline has San Francisco as a -148 favorite, while Washington is a +126 underdog at home.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +116 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -140.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Nationals game on April 19, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -148 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 7-14-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 9-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have gone 13-8-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to three extra-base hits. He has a .321 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a walk.

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Chapman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double and five RBIs.

Willy Adames has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.311/.488.

Adames enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Lee heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-best OBP (.448), and leads the Nationals in hits (24). He's batting .338 and slugging.

He ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

James Wood is hitting .256 with six doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 81st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has accumulated a team-best .380 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

4/18/2026: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2026: 10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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