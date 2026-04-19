Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19
Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Nationals Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (9-12) vs. Washington Nationals (9-12)
- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-148) | WSH: (+126)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-2, 2.42 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 11.49 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (2-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (0-3) will get the nod for the Nationals. When Ray starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Ray has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have failed to cover all of the three games Mikolas started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost each time.
Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (53.8%)
Giants vs Nationals Moneyline
- The Giants vs Nationals moneyline has San Francisco as a -148 favorite, while Washington is a +126 underdog at home.
Giants vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +116 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -140.
Giants vs Nationals Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Nationals game on April 19, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
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Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Giants have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.
- San Francisco has played as a favorite of -148 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Giants are 7-14-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals have a 9-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).
- The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-6-0 record against the over/under.
- The Nationals have gone 13-8-0 against the spread this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to three extra-base hits. He has a .321 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.
- Arraez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a walk.
- Matt Chapman leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.
- Chapman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double and five RBIs.
- Willy Adames has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.311/.488.
- Adames enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
- Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.
- Lee heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-best OBP (.448), and leads the Nationals in hits (24). He's batting .338 and slugging.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- James Wood is hitting .256 with six doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .385.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 81st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Daylen Lile has accumulated a team-best .380 slugging percentage.
- Luis Garcia is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
Giants vs Nationals Head to Head
- 4/18/2026: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/17/2026: 10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2025: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
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