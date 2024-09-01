Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (68-69) vs. Miami Marlins (50-86)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: BSFL

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

SF: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 11-8, 3.24 ERA vs Darren McCaughan (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (11-8) to the mound, while Darren McCaughan will take the ball for the Marlins. Webb's team is 12-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-10. McCaughan and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (68%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +120 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Marlins are -178 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +146.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Marlins on September 1, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (55.4%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won 24 of 36 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 65-70-0 against the spread in their 135 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 39% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (46-72).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has a record of 29-51 (36.2%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-57-5 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 62-73-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 124 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .442. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Chapman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Heliot Ramos is batting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Michael Conforto has 85 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.308/.435.

Mark Canha has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated a team-high OBP (.304) and slugging percentage (.465), while leading the Marlins in hits (108, while batting .247).

Including all qualified players, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Nick Fortes is batting .215 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

