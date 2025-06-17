3 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 6/17/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across Tuesday's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Fluminense vs. Dortmund

Dortmund find themselves as favorites to take down Group F, and it's hard to argue against them being the clear top side in the group after the way they ended their domestic campaign in 2024-25. Upon replacing manager Nuri Sahin with Niko Kovac in February, Dortmund produced an impressive 9-1-3 record in their final 13 contests, winning each of their last six Bundesliga matchups to earn a bid for next year's Champions League.

Under Kovac, Dortmund's attack was firing on all cylinders en route to scoring multiple goals in 9 of their last 10 games in all competitions, and that included matchups against Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona -- who were all third or better in expected goals (xG) allowed in their respective leagues in 2024-25, per FBRef's xG model.

As for scoring in both halves, Dortmund has achieved this feat in six of their last seven matches. While Fluminense are the favorites to be the biggest competitors to Dortmund in Group F, they'll have a tough time slowing down a red-hot attack.

Not only was Serhou Guirassy one of the most prolific scorers in the Bundesliga with the second-most goals (21) in domestic play, but he was tied for the most goals scored (13) in the Champions League alongside Raphinha from Barcelona.

Along with Guirassy finding the back of the net in each of his final six appearances of the 2024-25 season, he didn't shy away from taking shots, tallying two-plus shots on target in four of his last six outings.

According to Fantasy Football Scout's predicted lineups for the CWC, Guirassy is slated to start in Tuesday's match versus Fluminense, and being that this could be Dortmund's toughest test in group play, it makes sense that Guirassy would be in the starting XI. Guirassy should be front and center in Dortmund's attack to begin the CWC, and I also like him to accrue two-plus shots on target at +120 odds, which is a way to be a bit safer with his props in case Fluminense's defense performs better than expected.

Although Dortmund is certainly a step up in competition, Fluminense are amid their domestic season in Serie A in Brazil, and they are currently ranked third in the league in xG allowed (9.5) across 11 games and have produced a clean sheet in three of their last five matches.

Monterrey vs. Inter

After having Simone Inzaghi at the helm from 2021-25, Inter Milan will have someone new in the dugout as Cristian Chivu will be in change ahead of the club's first CWC match against Monterrey. Throughout the 2024-25 season, Inter was unable to raise any trophies, losing in the UCL final 5-0 to PSG, losing 4-1 to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia, and losing to AC Milan 3-2 in the Supercoppa Italiana.

While Inter comes into the tourney with no shortage of motivation, it's likely going to take time for the players to adjust to a new manager. Despite having a formidable defense last season, one that was third in xG allowed (36.5) in Serie A, I'm expecting Monterrey to have a few moments where they get behind Inter's defense and send shots at the net, paving the way for goalie Yann Sommer to have a somewhat busy day in goal.

Across 49 appearances for Inter in 2024-25, Sommer secured three-plus saves in 27 of those matches, which equates to -123 implied odds. While this is certainly an uptick in competition for Monterrey, they registered three-plus shots on target in 35 of their 44 matches in competitions in 2024-25.

