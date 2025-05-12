Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (24-17) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-20)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA, and ARID

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | ARI: (-106)

SF: (-110) | ARI: (-106) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | ARI: -1.5 (+162)

SF: +1.5 (-196) | ARI: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-2, 4.71 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 3-2, 4.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Justin Verlander (0-2) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (3-2) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Verlander's team is 2-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Verlander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-3-0 ATS in Kelly's seven starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 1-3 in Kelly's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.1%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -110 favorite at home.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Diamondbacks on May 12, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (64%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 16-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 23 of 41 chances this season.

In 41 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 20-21-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Arizona is 6-8 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-19-3).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 20-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Matt Chapman is batting .225 with six doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 42 hits. He is batting .278 this season and 17 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Ramos has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .625 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Michael Yastrzemski has 35 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a team-high .395 on-base percentage. He's batting .292 and slugging .458.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 47 hits and has a club-high .573 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average is 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .293 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .205 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

