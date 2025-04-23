Giants vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Brewers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (15-9) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA+ and FDSWI

Giants vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | MIL: (+120)

SF: (-142) | MIL: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+155) | MIL: +1.5 (-188)

SF: -1.5 (+155) | MIL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-1, 2.40 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 2-1, 1.91 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (2-1, 2.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (2-1, 1.91 ERA). Webb's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Brewers have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Peralta's five starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for two Peralta starts this season -- they lost both.

Giants vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55.8%)

Giants vs Brewers Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +120 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Brewers Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Giants are +155 to cover, and the Brewers are -188.

Giants vs Brewers Over/Under

The Giants-Brewers game on April 23 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 2-3 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 24 opportunities.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 13-11-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won three of the 10 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (30%).

Milwaukee is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 24 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-14-0).

The Brewers have collected a 13-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 28 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .573, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .315 batting average and an on-base percentage of .374.

He is 22nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .247 with seven home runs and six walks, while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Flores heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Matt James Chapman has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.398/.432.

Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with an OBP of .423 this season while batting .286 with 14 walks and 10 runs scored.

Yastrzemski takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up a team-best .442 slugging percentage. He's batting .337 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 65th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio's 27 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick has a team-high .412 on-base percentage.

Christian Yelich has three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.

Giants vs Brewers Head to Head

4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!