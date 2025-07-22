Giants vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves.

Giants vs Braves Game Info

San Francisco Giants (52-49) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | ATL: (-106)

SF: (-110) | ATL: (-106) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | ATL: +1.5 (-166)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | ATL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 6-6, 3.36 ERA vs Davis Daniel (Braves) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Landen Roupp (6-6) to the mound, while Davis Daniel will answer the bell for the Braves. Roupp and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Roupp's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Daniel has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Daniel start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (58.6%)

Giants vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Braves, San Francisco is the favorite at -110, and Atlanta is -106 playing at home.

Giants vs Braves Spread

The Braves are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +138 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -166.

Giants vs Braves Over/Under

The Giants-Braves contest on July 22 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Braves Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (54.7%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won 35 of 64 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 101 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 42-59-0 in 101 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won five of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (22.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Atlanta has a 5-15 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-51-6 record against the over/under.

The Braves have gone 41-54-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 97 hits and an OBP of .383 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 84th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and a walk.

Jung Hoo Lee has 20 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging in MLB.

Lee enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Heliot Ramos has hit 14 homers with a team-high .428 SLG this season.

Willy Adames has been key for San Francisco with 85 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .363 and has 98 hits, both team-best numbers for the Braves. He's batting .262 and slugging .473.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 40th in slugging.

Olson takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .332 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 144th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 151st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 64 walks.

Ronald Acuna has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .328.

Giants vs Braves Head to Head

7/21/2025: 9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2024: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/4/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/3/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

