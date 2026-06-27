Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (34-49) vs. Athletics (40-42)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160)

LAA: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-5, 3.93 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-3, 6.26 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.26 ERA). Detmers and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Detmers' team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 1-3-0 against the spread when Perkins starts. The Athletics have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Perkins starts this season.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (54.3%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Sacramento is +160 to cover the spread.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Athletics contest on June 27, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 82 games with a total this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 44-38-0 in 82 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-24).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 23-22 (51.1%).

The Athletics have played in 82 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-40-1).

The Athletics are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is batting .228 with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .453.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.392) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Adell brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .261 with a .394 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Jorge Soler has been key for Los Angeles with 49 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has put up a team-high OBP (.426) and slugging percentage (.530), while leading the Athletics in hits (83, while batting .280).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers is batting .266 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is currently 56th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks.

Carlos Cortes has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .276.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

6/26/2026: 9-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2026: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2026: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/19/2026: 12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2026: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/21/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!