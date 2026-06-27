Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-30) vs. San Diego Padres (43-37)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, Padres.TV, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | SD: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | SD: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SD: +1.5 (-102)

LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SD: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-5, 2.65 ERA vs Kyle Hart (Padres) - 0-1, 4.12 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-5) versus the Padres and Kyle Hart (0-1). Yamamoto and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team is 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season Hart and his team finished 3-3-0 against the spread when he pitched. Hart's team went 1-2 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.1%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Padres, Los Angeles is the favorite at -200, and San Diego is +168 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Padres are -102 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -118.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres on June 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 51, or 63.7%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 21 of 32 games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 82 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 38-44-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 43 total times this season. They've finished 22-21 in those games.

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-44-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 45-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 82 hits and an OBP of .412, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 43 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Freeman takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .267 with a .473 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Max Muncy is batting .263 with a .361 OBP and 34 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.370). He's batting .285.

He is 25th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Manny Machado is batting .186 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 157th, his on-base percentage is 151st, and he is 115th in slugging.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .227 with four doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Gavin Sheets has 52 hits to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/26/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!