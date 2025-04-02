Giants vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros.

Giants vs Astros Game Info

San Francisco Giants (4-1) vs. Houston Astros (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | HOU: (+114)

SF: (-134) | HOU: (+114) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+122) | HOU: +1.5 (-146)

SF: -1.5 (+122) | HOU: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Landen Roupp versus the Astros and Framber Valdez. In games Roupp pitched with a spread last season, his team was 3-1-0 ATS. Roupp appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and lost. Valdez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Valdez starts this season.

Giants vs Astros Moneyline

The Giants vs Astros moneyline has San Francisco as a -134 favorite, while Houston is a +114 underdog at home.

Giants vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and San Francisco is +122 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Giants-Astros on April 2, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Giants vs Astros Betting Trends

The Giants were victorious in 45, or 55.6%, of the 81 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, San Francisco won 29 of 46 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Astros were the moneyline underdog 43 times last season. They finished 21-22 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer last year, Houston went 8-7 (53.3%).

The Astros played in 163 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-92-6).

Giants Player Leaders

Willy Adames finished with an OPS of .794 last season, fueled by a .331 OBP and a slugging percentage of .462.

Matt Chapman slashed .247/.328/.463 and finished with an OPS of .790.

Heliot Ramos finished last season with 128 hits while batting .269.

Mike Yastrzemski slashed .231/.302/.437 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez had an on-base percentage of .392 and had 170 hits last season.

Jose Altuve had a .439 slugging percentage while batting .295.

Yainer Diaz had 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while batting .299 last season.

Isaac Paredes hit .238 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 76 walks.

Giants vs Astros Head to Head

4/1/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/12/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/11/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/3/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

