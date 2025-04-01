Giants vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Astros vs Giants Game Info

Houston Astros (2-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-1)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-BA+

Astros vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-174) | SF: (+146)

HOU: (-174) | SF: (+146) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Astros will look to Hayden Wesneski against the Giants and Logan Webb. In seven games he pitched with a spread last season, Wesneski and his team finished with a 2-5-0 record ATS. Wesneski and his team won 33.3% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 1-2. Webb has started only one game with a set spread, which the Giants covered. The Giants have not been a moneyline underdog when Webb starts this season.

Astros vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.1%)

Astros vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Giants, Houston is the favorite at -174, and San Francisco is +146 playing on the road.

Astros vs Giants Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Astros are +118 to cover, and the Giants are -142.

Astros vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Giants on April 1, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Astros vs Giants Betting Trends

The Astros were favorites in 117 games last season and came away with the win 66 times (56.4%) in those contests.

Last season Houston came away with a win 26 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 163 games with a total last season.

The Giants won 32 of the 73 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (43.8%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer last year, San Francisco went 8-9 (47.1%).

The Giants combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 82 times last season for an 82-73-5 record against the over/under.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez had 170 hits and an OBP of .392 last season.

Jose Altuve had an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Last season, Yainer Diaz finished with 16 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .299 last season.

Isaac Paredes slashed .238/.346/.393 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Giants Player Leaders

Willy Adames accumulated a .331 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage last season.

Matt Chapman hit .247 with 39 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 64 walks.

Heliot Ramos had 128 hits and a batting average of .269 a season ago.

Mike Yastrzemski hit .231 with 16 doubles, nine triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Astros vs Giants Head to Head

3/31/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/12/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/11/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/3/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

