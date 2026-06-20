Germany vs Ivory Coast Predictions: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match

WhoScored: "Florian Wirtz is the most consistently selected player in Germany's recent squads — nailed on to start" Rotowire: Wirtz included in their 8-best-bets World Cup Saturday slate for this match Germany press high from minute 1 → Wirtz's diagonal runs produce early scoring positions before the ST positions +600 first goal vs +185 anytime — 3.2x premium worth paying given Germany's 90% first-goal rate

Wirtz's first-goal case differs from the striker's position-based argument — his is based on movement mechanics. In Germany's 4-2-3-1, Wirtz operates as the most mobile creative player in the attacking three, making diagonal runs from left to right and arriving in the penalty area from angles that opposing defenders find harder to track. In high-press situations — which Germany deploy from the first whistle — Wirtz is often the first player to arrive in the final third as Germany's counter-pressing wins the ball high up the pitch. This "early arrival" pattern makes him a genuine first-goal threat in the opening 20 minutes specifically.

First-goal premium analysis: At +600 first goal vs +185 anytime, the premium is approximately 3.2x. For a team that scores first 90% of the time, backing Wirtz at +600 first goal is the most attractive premium bet on the German board. A $10 bet returns $70 total — nearly triple the +185 anytime return of $28.50. Back as the primary value first-goal pick alongside the confirmed #9 striker.