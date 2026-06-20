Germany vs Ivory Coast Predictions: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match

Germany vs Ivory Coast First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽
🔴 TODAY — 4:00 PM ET · BMO FIELD, TORONTO · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Germany vs Ivory Coast: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Germany scored first in 9 of last 10 internationals — the primary first-goal case · Havertz & Undav +500 (confirm starter) · Wirtz +600 value · Nmecha wildcard — scored 6th minute vs Curaçao · Amad Diallo CIV dart.
Saturday June 20, 2026 · Odds via ESPN Live Board / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🇩🇪
Germany ML
-200
Draw
+360
Over 2.5
-176
🇨🇮
Ivory Coast ML
+500
🇩🇪 Germany scored first in 9 of last 10 internationals (WhoScored)Nmecha scored in the 6th minute vs Curaçao — actual first goal MD1🇨🇮 Amad Diallo confirmed starting · 90' winner vs EcuadorHavertz or Undav as #9 · both +500 first goal · confirm XI ~3:05 PM ET
⚡ Why the First Goal Matters Enormously in This Fixture
Germany need a win to consolidate their group standing and will press high from kick-off with a specific intention to score early and dictate the tempo. WhoScored confirms: Germany have scored first in nine of their last ten international matches — an extraordinary early-goal rate that makes their forwards the primary first-goal market in virtually every game they play. Ivory Coast, for all their attacking quality, are unlikely to out-press Germany in the opening exchanges. The first 20-30 minutes are expected to see Germany control possession and create chances — whoever finishes the first one is the hero in the first-goal market.
Havertz and Undav share the +500 first-goal co-favourite position — the same tie that exists in the anytime market. The primary first-goal pick is whoever starts as Germany's central striker, confirmed at approximately 3:05 PM ET. The Nmecha wildcard is the most unique editorial angle on this board: Germany's holding midfielder scored the actual first goal of MD1 in the 6th minute vs Curaçao, yet his first-goal price is not prominently listed on most boards. Wirtz at +600 is the value companion. Amad Diallo is the Ivory Coast first-goal dart: confirmed starting, most likely CIV scorer, at an estimated ~+700 first goal.
All first-goal odds from ESPN live board. Confirm lineup before wagering. Lineups drop ~3:05 PM ET. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
⭐ Primary Pick: Havertz or Undav First Goal +500
🏆 PRIMARY FIRST GOAL PICKCo-favourites · ESPN Live Board confirmed
Kai Havertz + Deniz Undav — Germany ST
Arsenal / Stuttgart · co-favourites at +500 first goal · confirm which starts as #9 · either is the primary pick
First Goal
+500
Anytime
+140
2+ Goals
+800
Germany scored first in 9 of last 10 internationals — the central striker benefits most from this early-goal patternHavertz: only German to score at each of last 4 major tournaments · brace vs Curaçao · FOX Sports headline pickUndav: 1G+2A off bench vs Curaçao · 11 goal contributions in 10 senior Germany apps (Sports Mole)At +500, first-goal premium over anytime (+140) is 3.6x — justified for the ST of a team that scores first 90% of the time
📊 The Defining First-Goal Stat: Germany Score First in 9 of 10
9/10
Scored First
90%
First Goal Rate
6'
Nmecha vs Curaçao
26
Shots/game avg
WhoScored's stat — Germany have scored first in nine of their last ten international matches — is the most powerful single argument on the entire first-goal board. It tells us the probability of a German player scoring the first goal in this match is extremely high. The central striker — whoever starts at the #9 — is the primary beneficiary of this pattern, being furthest forward and first in line when Germany's pressing game creates the first chance.
The first-goal case for the German striker is built on position and pattern. Germany's 4-2-3-1 presses high from kick-off, with Kimmich's overlapping runs and the Wirtz–Musiala axis generating early chances. In that system, the central striker is the primary finishing destination for Germany's first genuine opportunity. Havertz has scored at each of the last four major tournaments; Undav has 11 goal contributions in just 10 senior Germany appearances. At +500, implied probability approximately 17% is reasonable for a starting striker in a team with a 90% first-goal rate.
⚠️ Confirm the lineup before wagering. Havertz and Undav both start at +500 — the one who starts as the #9 striker is the primary pick, while the bench player's first-goal route requires coming on and scoring before anyone else. Confirm the XI at FanDuel approximately 3:05 PM ET. Havertz starting: FOX Sports' headline pick at +500. Undav starting: +500 with 11 goal contributions in 10 Germany apps.
Germany score first in 9 of 10 — position logic points to the ST as primary first-goal pickFOX Sports: Havertz explicit headline scorer pick — equivalent first-goal value at +500
Bayer Leverkusen · "nailed on to start" (WhoScored) · Rotowire slate pick · Germany's primary creator
First Goal
+600
Anytime
+185
WhoScored: "Florian Wirtz is the most consistently selected player in Germany's recent squads — nailed on to start"Rotowire: Wirtz included in their 8-best-bets World Cup Saturday slate for this matchGermany press high from minute 1 → Wirtz's diagonal runs produce early scoring positions before the ST positions+600 first goal vs +185 anytime — 3.2x premium worth paying given Germany's 90% first-goal rate
Wirtz's first-goal case differs from the striker's position-based argument — his is based on movement mechanics. In Germany's 4-2-3-1, Wirtz operates as the most mobile creative player in the attacking three, making diagonal runs from left to right and arriving in the penalty area from angles that opposing defenders find harder to track. In high-press situations — which Germany deploy from the first whistle — Wirtz is often the first player to arrive in the final third as Germany's counter-pressing wins the ball high up the pitch. This "early arrival" pattern makes him a genuine first-goal threat in the opening 20 minutes specifically.
First-goal premium analysis: At +600 first goal vs +185 anytime, the premium is approximately 3.2x. For a team that scores first 90% of the time, backing Wirtz at +600 first goal is the most attractive premium bet on the German board. A $10 bet returns $70 total — nearly triple the +185 anytime return of $28.50. Back as the primary value first-goal pick alongside the confirmed #9 striker.
⚡ The Wildcard: Nmecha — Who Actually Scored First Last Time
Felix Nmecha — Germany DM/CM (STARTING)
Borussia Dortmund · scored Germany's first goal vs Curaçao in the 6th minute · 4 shots on target in that game
Anytime
~+300
🔑 The Nmecha First-Goal Argument
Felix Nmecha, nominally a holding defensive midfielder, scored Germany's first goal of this entire World Cup tournament in the 6th minute against Curaçao. Racing Post notes he "had four attempts — three of them on target — against Curaçao and racked up 19 shots in his final ten Bundesliga starts in 2025-26." He is "linked with a summer move to Real Madrid" and Racing Post calls him "a tempting bet to have two or more shots on Saturday." A holding midfielder scoring the first goal is unusual — but Nmecha's output shows he is not a conventional holder. He drives forward from deep, arrives late in the box, and shoots aggressively. His first-goal odds are not prominently listed on the ESPN board, meaning the market may be significantly underpricing him at specialist books.
Scored Germany's FIRST GOAL vs Curaçao in the 6th minute — the actual first goal of MD1Racing Post: "4 attempts — 3 on target vs Curaçao · 19 shots in final 10 Bundesliga starts"Not prominently listed on ESPN first-goal board — likely ~+1200+ where offered · check FanDuel full market
How to bet Nmecha: Check FanDuel's full first-goal market for his price. If listed above +800, backing Nmecha first goal at micro-stakes ($2-5) is a legitimate value play with real precedent from MD1. His anytime at ~+300 is more accessible and the better primary bet, but the first-goal special is worth a look for those chasing bigger returns.
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast First Goal Pick: Amad Diallo
🇨🇮 IVORY COAST FIRST GOAL · CONFIRMED STARTING
Amad Diallo — Ivory Coast LW
Manchester United · confirmed starting · Rotowire explicit best bet · 90' winner vs Ecuador
First Goal
~+700
Anytime
~+300
Rotowire: "Amad Diallo is the man most likely to provide CIV's goal" — named in explicit best bets slateConfirmed STARTING — rewarded for 90' winner off bench vs Ecuador · pace LW threat on counterGermany conceded in 4 of last 5 · high defensive line creates transition space · Diallo the pace weaponFirst-goal restriction: ~+700 est vs ~+300 anytime — note the 2.3x premium for restricting to first goal
Amad Diallo is the clear Ivory Coast first-goal pick — confirmed starting, most likely CIV scorer across multiple sources, and their primary counter-attacking threat on the left wing against Germany's high defensive line. However, the first-goal restriction adds a meaningful ~2.3x premium over his anytime odds (~+700 vs ~+300). The primary bet for Diallo is his anytime (~+300, Rotowire explicit best bet); the first-goal version at ~+700 is a small-stakes scenario dart. Germany conceded in the 21st minute vs Curaçao — Diallo's pace in behind on a counter could produce a very early CIV goal if Germany push too high.
Recommendation: Back Amad Diallo Anytime (~+300) at primary stakes — Rotowire's explicit pick. For his first-goal odds (~+700), small stakes only as a scenario dart: if CIV score first (a legitimate 10-20% scenario), Diallo is the most likely source at attractive odds.
📋 Full First Goal Board — Both Teams
🇩🇪 Germany Player
Anytime
First Goal
⭐ Kai Havertz · ST (most sources)
Arsenal · scored at each of last 4 major tournaments · brace vs Curaçao · FOX Sports pick · GER score first 9/10
+140
+500
⭐ Deniz Undav · ST (Oddschecker XI)
Stuttgart · 1G+2A off bench vs Curaçao · 11 goal contributions in 10 Germany apps · same price as Havertz
+140
+500
Nick Woltemade · F (BENCH)
Stuttgart · 4 goals in last 10 games · bench sub · first-goal route requires coming on before anyone else scores
+160
+550
⭐ Florian Wirtz · CAM/LW (STARTING)
"Nailed on to start" · Rotowire slate pick · diagonal early runs into box · Germany's primary creator
+185
+600
Maximilian Beier · F (BENCH)
Dortmund · bench forward · same first-goal odds as Wirtz · bench route only
+185
+600
Jamal Musiala · RW/CAM (STARTING)
Bayern Munich · 1G vs Curaçao · drifts centrally from right wing · back anytime +195 instead
+195
+650
Leroy Sané · LW/RW (STARTING)
Bayern Munich · pace from wide · back anytime +235 rather than first goal +800
+235
+800
⚡ Felix Nmecha · DM (STARTING) — THE WILDCARD
Dortmund · SCORED FIRST vs Curaçao (6') · 4 shots on target · 19 shots in 10 BL starts · check FD full market
~+300
~+1200+
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Player
Anytime
First Goal
⭐ Amad Diallo · LW (CONFIRMED STARTING)
Man Utd · Rotowire best bet · confirmed starting · 90' winner MD1 · primary CIV scorer · anytime (~+300) is the primary bet
~+300
~+700
Yan Diomande · RW (STARTING)
RB Leipzig · Sportsgambler +340 anytime · FOX Sports explicit · BL Rookie of Season · shop anytime first
+340
~+900
Nicolas Pépé / Ange-Yoan Bonny · Wing/ST
CIV attacking depth · confirm XI · first goal is extreme long dart territory only
~+500
~+1300
*All Germany first-goal odds confirmed from ESPN live board (Havertz +500, Undav +500, Woltemade +550, Wirtz +600, Beier +600, Musiala +650, Sané +800, Ouédraogo +1000). Nmecha first-goal estimated — check FanDuel full market. Ivory Coast estimated from anytime ratios. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.
💎 Value Analysis
📐 In This Match, Yes — Germany Score First 90% of the Time
Germany's 90% first-score rate means the first-goal premium for their players is materially more justified here than in most matches. A typical team scores first 55-60% of the time; Germany's 90% rate makes the premium less severe than the raw multiplier suggests. The central striker (+500) and Wirtz (+600) both carry premiums that are justified by this context.
✅ Primary: Havertz or Undav +500 (confirm starter)
BACK IT · CONFIRM XI
Starting ST of a team that scores first 90% of the time. At +500 (~17% implied), this is the correct primary first-goal pick. Havertz has the tournament pedigree; Undav has the recent form. Confirm at 3:05 PM ET.
💎 Value: Wirtz First Goal +600
BACK IT
Rotowire slate pick. "Nailed on to start." Germany's primary creative threat. Early diagonal runs mean he arrives in scoring positions before the striker can position. At +600 for a confirmed starting creative midfielder in a team with a 90% first-score rate, this is the best odds-adjusted value on the German board. $10 bet returns $70 total.
⚡ Wildcard: Nmecha First Goal — Check FD Full Market
MICRO STAKES
Scored Germany's actual first goal of the tournament in the 6th minute vs Curaçao. 19 shots in 10 Bundesliga starts. Check FanDuel's full first-goal market — if listed above +800, a $2-5 flutter is justified by the facts. His anytime (~+300) is the better primary bet.
🇨🇮 CIV: Amad Diallo First Goal ~+700 (scenario dart)
ANYTIME IS BETTER
Rotowire's explicit CIV scorer pick. His anytime (~+300) is the primary vehicle. The first-goal version (~+700) is a small-stakes dart for the specific scenario where CIV score first — a genuine 10-20% possibility given Germany's history of conceding early. If CIV score first, Diallo is the most likely source.
🔴 Skip: Musiala +650 or Sané +800 First Goal
NOT THE PLAY
Wide players in a 4-2-3-1 system tend not to score first goals at the same rate as central positions — the striker is furthest forward, the CAM/LW arrives diagonally. Back Musiala at +195 anytime or Sané at +235 anytime if you want wide coverage. Skip their first-goal prices.
🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas
⚽ Germany vs Ivory Coast · First Goal Parlays
Safe SGP — GER Striker First Goal + Germany ML (~+900)
Havertz/Undav First Goal +500 + Germany ML -200. Correlated — if the German striker scores first, Germany almost certainly win. Combined approximately +900. The most efficient expression of the primary game script.
Coverage — GER Striker + Wirtz as Separate Bets (~$5 each)
GER Striker First +500 and Wirtz First +600 as two independent $5 bets. Total outlay: $10. If striker hits: $35 profit. If Wirtz hits: $35 profit. Full coverage of Germany's two primary first-goal routes.
Value SGP — Wirtz First Goal + Over 2.5 Goals (~+1700)
Wirtz First +600 + Over 2.5 Goals -176. Partially correlated — Wirtz opening scoring in a high-goals game. Combined approximately +1700.
Nmecha Wildcard — Nmecha First + Germany ML (~+3000 micro stakes)
Nmecha First ~+1200 + Germany ML -200. He did it in the 6th minute vs Curaçao. If the holding midfielder scores first again, Germany almost certainly win. $1 stake to win ~$30+. Micro stakes only.
📋 First Goal Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Havertz or Undav First Goal (confirm starter)
Germany score first 9/10 · ST is furthest forward · FOX Sports/most sources project Havertz
+500
💎 #2 — Wirtz First Goal
"Nailed on to start" · Rotowire slate · diagonal runs arrive early · Germany's primary creator · $10 = $70 return
+600
🇨🇮 #3 — Amad Diallo First Goal (scenario dart)
Rotowire best bet · confirmed starting · anytime (~+300) is primary · first goal is small-stakes dart
~+700
⚡ Wildcard — Nmecha First Goal (micro stakes)
Scored Germany's actual first goal vs Curaçao in 6th minute · check FD full market · micro stakes only
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.