Germany vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds & SGP for World Cup

Saturday June 20, 2026 · Odds via ESPN Live Board / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Havertz +140 & Undav +140 share the top spot — market can't pick who starts · Wirtz +185 · Musiala +195 · Amad Diallo ~+300 confirmed starting · Yan Diomande +340–+475 value gap · full board & parlays.

The most interesting signal on today's board: Havertz and Undav share the exact same +140 anytime price. The market genuinely cannot decide which one starts as Germany's central striker. Oddschecker projects Undav in the XI with Havertz dropping to a deeper role; FOX Sports, Racing Post and Rotowire project Havertz as the starting striker. Whoever starts at the #9 position gets the shortest odds — and both are priced identically right now. Wirtz at +185 is named by Rotowire as part of their Saturday slate picks. On the Ivory Coast side, Amad Diallo is confirmed starting and is the primary scorer pick across multiple sources — while Yan Diomande at +340 to +475 (depending on platform) represents the biggest value spread on either team's board.

Odds from ESPN live board (Havertz +140, Undav +140, Wirtz +185, Musiala +195, Sané +235), FOX Sports (+145 Havertz), Sports Interaction (+475 Diomande), Sportsgambler (+340 Diomande). Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⚡ The Havertz vs Undav Striker Debate — Why Both Are +140 Havertz Starts as ST — FOX Sports · Racing Post · Rotowire · Sports Mole consensus Most sources project Havertz as the starting striker. He scored a brace vs Curaçao, has 5 goals in his last 5 appearances, and is the only German to score at each of the last four major tournaments. FOX Sports explicitly names him their headline pick at +145. If Havertz starts as the #9, he is the obvious primary pick at +140–+145. Undav Starts as ST — Oddschecker projected XI Oddschecker's projected XI starts Undav with Havertz dropping deeper into attacking midfield behind him. Undav scored and assisted twice from the bench against Curaçao. If Undav starts: he becomes the primary pick at +140. If Havertz starts: Undav's bench role still provides anytime value as a high-impact second-half substitute. ⚠️ Bottom Line: Confirm the Lineup (~3:05 PM ET) Before Wagering At identical +140 odds, back whoever starts as the #9 striker. Havertz starting as ST → primary pick at +140–+145. Undav starting as ST → primary pick at +140. Havertz as deeper AM → still valid at +140 given his goal-scoring from any position. Confirm the official XI at FanDuel before wagering.

⭐ Co-Favourites: Havertz & Undav Anytime +140

🏆 CO-FAVOURITES · ESPN LIVE BOARD FOX Sports: Havertz +145 headline pick Kai Havertz + Deniz Undav — Germany Arsenal / Stuttgart · co-favourites at +140 · confirm which starts as ST · either is the primary pick Anytime +140 First Goal +500 2+ Goals +800 FOX Sports explicit: "Kai Havertz is +145 to score against the Ivory Coast" — headline scorer bet Havertz: only German to score at each of last 4 major tournaments · brace vs Curaçao · 5G+2A last 5 apps Undav: 1G+2A off bench vs Curaçao · Oddschecker projects him starting · natural goalscorer Whoever starts as #9 has Germany's most direct route to goal · both +140 confirmed on ESPN board Havertz — The Historical Case Havertz's tournament scoring consistency — the only German to score at each of the last four major tournaments, netting exactly twice in each — is the strongest individual scorer argument on the German board. His brace against Curaçao puts him on track to match his typical tournament output. FOX Sports explicitly names him at +145 as their headline scorer bet. At +140–+145, the implied ~42% probability is conservative for Germany's primary attacking reference in a game they're expected to win by 2+ goals. Undav — The Bench-to-Start Impact Case Deniz Undav scored and provided two assists from the bench against Curaçao. Nagelsmann has a history of rewarding impact performances with starting roles. Lineups.com confirms: "Undav — Last Game: 1 goal, 2 assists." Whether he starts or comes from the bench, his natural goalscoring instincts make him a valid +140 anytime play. Even as a sub, his conversion rate on limited chances is exceptional. Bet recommendation: Back the confirmed starter between Havertz and Undav at +140–+145. Both are correctly priced for their respective roles. Confirm the XI at 3:05 PM ET, then act. If either is on the bench: their +140 anytime remains valid as an impact-sub play, but at lower priority than the confirmed starter.

Bet Havertz or Undav Anytime +140 at FanDuel — Confirm Starter First

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💎 Value Pick: Florian Wirtz Anytime +185

Florian Wirtz — Germany CAM / LW Bayer Leverkusen · confirmed starting · Rotowire slate pick · "most prolific creator in recent matches" Anytime +185 First Goal +600 Rotowire: Wirtz included in their 8-best-bets World Cup Saturday slate for this game Juvefc: "Wirtz has been Germany's most prolific creator in recent matches — explosive off the ball" CBS Sports: Germany will deploy Wirtz on the flanks · Ivory Coast "can Konan and Doué keep him in front of them for 90 mins?" +185 implies ~35% probability · conservative for Germany's primary creative threat in a 2-3 goal win Wirtz is Germany's most dangerous creative player from open play — his explosive off-ball movements and diagonal runs into the penalty area make him a genuine scoring threat. Rotowire includes him in their Saturday best bets; Juvefc notes he is "Germany's most prolific creator" and that the Wirtz–Musiala axis vs Ivory Coast's Kessié–Sangaré block will "decide the game's tempo." If Germany score 2-3 goals — which all consensus predictions project — Wirtz is among the most likely scorers beyond the primary striker. Bet recommendation: Wirtz Anytime +185 as the companion pick to the primary Havertz/Undav bet. Together they cover Germany's central striker plus primary attacking midfielder — the two most likely German scorer routes in a game Germany are expected to win by 2+ goals. A $10 Wirtz bet at +185 returns $28.50 total.

🇩🇪 Musiala +195 & Sané +235 — Completing German Coverage

Jamal Musiala (GER) · RW / CAM (STARTING) +195 +650 first Bayern Munich's elite dribbler. CBS Sports: "Kimmich and Musiala like to be rovers — Ivory Coast will have to account for them at all times." Scored 1 goal vs Curaçao. Prefers to drift centrally from right wing to create and finish. His movement between the lines makes him difficult to track for Ivory Coast's midfield block. At +195 anytime (implied ~34%), Musiala is the secondary German scorer pick behind Havertz/Undav at +140. Good addition to parlays when you want full German attack coverage. Leroy Sané (GER) · LW / RW (STARTING) +235 +800 first Bayern Munich's wide forward. CBS Sports highlights the key flanks battle: "Can Ivory Coast wing-backs Ghislain Konan and Guela Doué keep these world-class attackers in front of them for 90 minutes?" Sané's pace and delivery from wide creates chances for Havertz/Undav centrally but he also cuts inside to shoot himself. Worth noting: Racing Post flags that even holding midfielder Nmecha had 4 shots on target vs Curaçao — Germany's scorer pool is genuinely wide. Sané at +235 is the fourth-tier German scorer option for small stakes in parlays.

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Top Pick: Amad Diallo Anytime

🇨🇮 PRIMARY CIV PICK · CONFIRMED STARTING · ROTOWIRE BEST BET Amad Diallo — Ivory Coast LW Manchester United · confirmed starting · 90' match-winner vs Ecuador · 4 goals in recent intl run Anytime ~+300 Rotowire: explicit best bet — "Germany projected to win 2-1 means Ivory Coast score, and Amad Diallo is the man most likely to provide it" Racing Post, Sports Mole, DraftKings Network: all identify Amad Diallo as CIV's primary scorer threat Sports Mole: "6 international goals since October 2025 — more than any other CIV player in that period" Confirmed STARTING — rewarded for 90' winner off bench vs Ecuador · Man Utd winger · direct pace LW Germany conceded in 4 of last 5 · high defensive line creates transition space for CIV counter-attacks Rotowire's explicit justification: "Germany projected to win 2-1 — that means Ivory Coast score. Amad Diallo is the man most likely to provide it after he struck the winner over Ecuador last time out." He is now confirmed to start on the left wing — a significant upgrade from his bench role against Ecuador. His pace and directness on the counter-attack is the most dangerous tool Ivory Coast possesses against Germany's high defensive line, and his clinical finishing record (90' winner, 4 recent international goals, 6 goals since October 2025) makes him the most reliable Ivory Coast scorer pick. Bet recommendation: Amad Diallo Anytime ~+300. A $10 bet returns $40 total. Germany's conceding record (4 of 5 recent matches), their aggressive high-line approach that creates transition space, and Diallo's confirmed starting status make this the most compelling Ivory Coast scorer prop. Back at primary CIV stakes.

💎 Value Prop: Yan Diomande — Shop the Price Gap

Yan Diomande — Ivory Coast RW / MF RB Leipzig · Liverpool transfer target · Bundesliga Rookie of Season · Sportsgambler + FOX Sports + Racing Post explicit Sportsgambler +340 Sports Interact. +475 ⚡ Major Price Gap — Shop This Before Wagering Sportsgambler: +340. Sports Interaction: +475. That is a 135-point spread on the same bet — the largest line gap on either team's scorer board today. Check FanDuel's exact live price. If showing closer to +475, the value is exceptional. At +340, still a fair price for a player this explicitly rated across multiple sources. Sportsgambler explicit: "Yan Diomande +340 anytime is attractive in the Anytime Goalscorer market" Sports Interaction: "riding the Diomande hype train — close to finding the net multiple times vs Ecuador" at +475 FOX Sports: "The electric Yan Diomande has been the talk of the transfer market — he will give Germany problems" Racing Post: "Bundesliga Rookie of the Season for RB Leipzig — named a Liverpool transfer target · can trouble the German defence" 3 goals in last 8 games · 80 touches vs Ecuador (Lineups.com) · was close to scoring multiple times without converting Four separate sources (Sportsgambler, Sports Interaction, FOX Sports, Racing Post) name Diomande as a genuine scorer threat or value pick. He had 80 touches against Ecuador — the most of any Ivory Coast outfield player — and was close to scoring multiple times. The Liverpool transfer buzz is based on a Bundesliga Rookie of the Season campaign featuring raw pace, direct dribbling and a genuine eye for goal. At +340 to +475 depending on platform, back at small stakes alongside Amad Diallo for complete Ivory Coast attacking coverage.

📋 Full Goalscorer Board — Both Teams

🇩🇪 Germany Player 1st Goal Anytime 2+ Goals ⭐ Kai Havertz · ST (most sources) / AM (Oddschecker) Arsenal · scored at each of last 4 major tournaments · brace vs Curaçao · FOX Sports +145 +500 +140 +800 ⭐ Deniz Undav · ST (Oddschecker XI) / bench Stuttgart · 1G+2A off bench vs Curaçao · natural goalscorer · same price as Havertz +500 +140 +800 Nick Woltemade · F (BENCH) Stuttgart · 4 goals in last 10 games (Sportsgambler) · high-impact sub forward option +550 +160 +950 ⭐ Florian Wirtz · CAM / LW (STARTING) Bayer Leverkusen · Rotowire slate pick · "most prolific creator" · explosive diagonal runs +600 +185 +1200 Maximilian Beier · F (BENCH) Dortmund · bench forward option · sub threat from Nagelsmann's squad +600 +185 +1200 ⭐ Jamal Musiala · RW / CAM (STARTING) Bayern Munich · 1G vs Curaçao · "rover" (CBS Sports) · drifts centrally · CBS Sports flanks highlight +650 +195 +1200 Leroy Sané · LW / RW (STARTING) Bayern Munich · wide pace threat · delivery into box · cuts inside to shoot +800 +235 +1600 Assan Ouédraogo · MID (BENCH) Schalke · young bench option · extreme long dart only +1000 +300 +2200 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Player 1st Goal Anytime Notes ⭐ Amad Diallo · LW (CONFIRMED STARTING) Man Utd · Rotowire best bet · Racing Post · DraftKings all explicit · 90' winner vs ECU · 4 recent intl goals ~+700 ~+300 STARTING ⭐ Yan Diomande · RW (STARTING) RB Leipzig · Sportsgambler +340 explicit · Sports Int +475 · FOX Sports explicit · BL Rookie of Season ~+900 +340 or +475 SHOP Nicolas Pépé · Wing RC Lens · experienced winger · Racing Post projects possible start · pacey wide threat — ~+500 Wing Ange-Yoan Bonny / Evann Guessand · ST Inter Milan / Nice · striker options for CIV if Wahi unavailable · confirm XI before wagering — ~+600 ST

*All Germany odds confirmed from ESPN live board. FOX Sports confirms Havertz +145. Ivory Coast odds estimated from Sportsgambler (+340 Diomande confirmed), Sports Interaction (+475 Diomande confirmed), and market ratios. Check FanDuel live board for exact current prices. Must be 21+.

💎 Value Analysis — Where the Edge Is

✅ Primary: Havertz OR Undav +140 (whoever starts as ST) CONFIRM STARTER · BACK IT The co-favourite position is telling: back whoever starts as the #9 at +140–+145. Havertz has the tournament scoring pedigree (4 major tournaments scored, always twice); Undav has the high-impact recent form (1G+2A in one sub appearance). FOX Sports explicitly backs Havertz; Oddschecker's projected XI gives the nod to Undav. Confirm the lineup at 3:05 PM ET, then bet immediately. 💎 Companion: Wirtz Anytime +185 BACK IT Rotowire slate pick. Germany's most explosive creator — diagonal runs and penalty-area arrivals make him a legitimate scorer in almost every start. At +185 with Germany expected to score 2-3 goals, this is the natural companion to the Havertz/Undav primary bet. 🇨🇮 Primary CIV Pick: Amad Diallo ~+300 BACK IT Rotowire explicit best bet for this specific match. Confirmed starting. 90' winner MD1. 4 recent international goals. Rotowire: "Germany win 2-1 means Ivory Coast score — and Amad Diallo is the man most likely to provide it." Back at primary CIV stakes at ~+300. 💎 Value CIV: Diomande — Shop the +340 to +475 Gap SMALL STAKES · SHOP 135-point price gap across platforms — the largest spread on either board. Sportsgambler +340 vs Sports Interaction +475. FOX Sports, Racing Post, Sportsgambler all name him as a genuine threat. Bundesliga Rookie of Season. 80 touches vs Ecuador without scoring — the goal is coming. At +475, exceptional expected value. Back at small stakes alongside Amad Diallo. 🤔 Optional: Musiala +195 OPTIONAL PARLAY ADD Scored vs Curaçao. CBS Sports' "rover" who Ivory Coast must track at all times. Good addition to parlays when you want broader German coverage — if Germany score 3, Musiala is a realistic third scorer alongside Havertz/Undav and Wirtz.

🎯 Parlay & SGP Ideas

⚽ Germany vs Ivory Coast · Scorer Parlay Ideas Safe SGP — GER Striker Anytime + Germany ML (~+350) Primary striker (Havertz or Undav) +140 + Germany ML -200. Correlated — if the striker scores, Germany almost certainly win. Combined approximately +350. The most efficient expression of the primary game script. German Double — Striker + Wirtz Both Anytime (~+700) Primary striker +140 + Wirtz +185. Both primary German scorers finding the net in the same match. Germany scored 7 vs Curaçao with 6 different scorers — two scorers in a 2-3 goal win is highly realistic. Combined approximately +700. Cross-Team — Striker + Amad Diallo Both Anytime (~+700) Primary GER striker +140 + Amad Diallo ~+300. The projected BTTS game script. Rotowire's exact "2-1 Germany" projection in parlay format. Combined approximately +700. Value Triple — Wirtz + Amad Diallo Both Anytime (~+900) Wirtz +185 + Amad Diallo ~+300. Germany's creative midfielder and CIV's primary scorer. The "2-1 Germany" projected scoreline sees exactly this combination. Combined approximately +900. Value SGP — Germany Win + Over 2.5 Goals (~-110) Germany ML -200 + Over 2.5 -176. Correlated — Germany winning big almost guarantees the total goes over. SportsLine Jon Eimer's explicit selection. Combined approximately -110 to even money — efficient one-bet coverage of the primary game script.

📋 Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Havertz OR Undav Anytime (confirm starter at 3:05 PM) Co-favourites · FOX Sports explicit Havertz · Oddschecker projects Undav · both are the primary pick +140 💎 #2 — Wirtz Anytime (companion pick) Rotowire slate · confirmed starting · explosive diagonal runs into box · Germany's primary creator +185 🇨🇮 #3 — Amad Diallo Anytime (primary CIV) Rotowire explicit best bet · confirmed starting · 90' winner MD1 · Germany concede in 4 of 5 ~+300 💎 #4 — Yan Diomande Anytime (shop the gap) Sportsgambler +340 · Sports Interaction +475 · FOX Sports + Racing Post + Sportsgambler all explicit +340–475 🤔 Optional Add: Musiala +195 1G vs Curaçao · CBS Sports "rover" · good secondary German scorer for parlay legs +195 🎯 SGP — GER Striker + Amad Diallo Both Score Rotowire's exact 2-1 Germany game script · both legs explicit picks · ~+700 ~+700

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group E · 4 PM ET Today Bet Anytime Goalscorer — Germany vs Ivory Coast Havertz/Undav +140 (confirm starter) · Wirtz +185 · Amad Diallo ~+300 · Diomande +340–+475

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ESPN live board · Subject to change · Confirm Havertz/Undav starter before wagering · Lineups ~3:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly