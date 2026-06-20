Germany vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group E Today

Saturday June 20, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Germany -200 anchor pick · Over 2.5 -176 SportsLine Jon Eimer explicit · Havertz +145 anytime — scored at each of last 4 major tournaments · Amad Diallo the Ivory Coast scorer · winner takes Group E driving seat.

Germany vs Ivory Coast — Today's Preview

The winner of this Group E showdown takes control of the group with two games played, leaving the other needing a result on Matchday 3. Germany arrive off the back of a historic 7-1 demolition of Curaçao — the largest winning margin of any team in this tournament's opening round. Ivory Coast arrive equally fired up after their dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador, courtesy of Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner off the bench. This is the first-ever competitive meeting between these two nations — their only previous encounters were a 2-2 friendly in 2009 and a 0-0 friendly in March 2026.

SportsLine's Jon Eimer makes Over 2.5 goals his explicit best bet, noting Germany's prolific attacking machine averaging 26 shots per game and their smooth corner kick and set-piece execution. FOX Sports headlines Havertz at +145 as the scorer pick — noting he is "the only German player to score at each of the last four major tournaments, netting exactly twice in each." Ivory Coast counter through the pace and directness of Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande on the flanks, and the physicality of the experienced Kessié–Sangaré midfield engine room.

⚠️ KEY TEAM NEWS & INJURY UPDATES 🇨🇮 Evan Ndicka (CIV CB) — hamstring doubt, missed Ecuador game. Agbadou/Singo to cover. · 🇨🇮 Elye Wahi (CIV ST) — travel complications due to match-fixing investigation; travel authorisation since received, could feature. Confirm at kick-off. · 🇩🇪 Germany — no injury concerns. Full squad available. · 🇨🇮 Amad Diallo — confirmed STARTING after 90' winner off bench vs Ecuador. · 🇨🇮 All 26 Ivory Coast players are World Cup debutants.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇩🇪 Germany · Julian Nagelsmann 4-2-3-1 · No injuries · Neuer (40) · Kimmich © · 6-match winning streak FIFA Rank #4 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) — Racing Post · Sports Mole · Juvefc · Sportsgambler GK · Manuel Neuer ✅ (40 years old · oldest German WC player ever) Kimmich © Tah Schlotterbeck Brown/Raum Nmecha/Goretzka Pavlović Sané ⭐ Musiala ⭐ Wirtz ⭐ ST · Kai Havertz ⭐ (or Undav per Oddschecker — confirm XI) ✅ No injury concerns — full squad available Havertz — only German to score at each of last 4 major tournaments · FOX Sports pick Wirtz — "most prolific creator in recent matches" (Juvefc) · explosive off-ball Kimmich — 6 assists in last 10 games · combined for 3 goals + 1 assist vs Curaçao Germany: 64.65% avg possession · 86.97% pass accuracy · 26 shots/game ⚠️ Havertz vs Undav at striker: Oddschecker projects Undav starting · confirm XI Tactical note: Germany's 4-2-3-1 gives them a double defensive pivot (Pavlović + Nmecha/Goretzka) with an explosive attacking three of Sané–Musiala–Wirtz supporting the central striker. Kimmich's overlapping runs from right back were central to the Curaçao demolition. Ivory Coast's 4-4-2 midfield block (Kessié–Sangaré) is specifically designed to counter possession-based play, winning 17 aerial duels per game to Germany's 9. 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast · Emerse Fae 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 · Ndicka doubt · Amad Diallo confirmed starting · 5-match winning streak FIFA Rank #30 Predicted XI (4-3-3 / 4-4-2) — Racing Post · Juvefc · Sports Mole GK · Yahia Fofana ✅ Singo Agbadou Diomande Konan (Ndicka⚠️) Kessié Sangaré S. Fofana Amad Diallo ⭐ Guessand/Wahi Adingra/Y.Diomande⭐ ✅ 5-match winning streak · beat France 2-1 in pre-tournament friendly Amad Diallo: 4 recent intl goals · 90' winner vs Ecuador · confirmed starting Yan Diomande: +340 anytime (Sportsgambler) · 3 goals in 8 games · Liverpool target ⚠️ Ndicka (hamstring) doubt · Wahi — confirm at kick-off All 26 CIV players World Cup debutants · 3 yellow cards in first half vs Ecuador Tactical note: Ivory Coast's Kessié–Sangaré midfield block provides the physical barrier to Germany's possession game. Pace on the flanks through Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande/Adingra is the primary counter-attacking weapon. Racing Post: "Amad's winner should earn him a start on the left wing and Germany will be wary of Yan Diomande's threat on the opposite flank." Three bookings in the first half vs Ecuador hints at a physical, disciplined approach that could also lead to card markets being of interest.

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H — First Competitive Meeting Ever Germany and Ivory Coast have never met in a World Cup before. Full H2H record: 2 matches — a 2-2 friendly in November 2009 (Podolski brace, including 90th-minute equaliser) and a 0-0 friendly in March 2026. Germany have historically never beaten Ivory Coast in two attempts. Ivory Coast's record at World Cups against European opposition: W1 D1 L2 — limited but not toothless. 🇩🇪 Germany — 7-1 vs Curaçao · 6-Match Winning Streak Largest winning margin of any team in this tournament's opening round. Six different scorers — Havertz the only player to net twice. Kimmich and Brown combined for 3 goals and 1 assist from full-back. Germany averaging 26 shots/game and 64.65% possession. Manuel Neuer at 40 — the oldest German to ever play at a World Cup. ESPN notes "this game will represent Germany's true test" after a Curaçao side that was never likely to test their quality. 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — 1-0 vs Ecuador · 5-Match Winning Streak · AFCON Holders Won with a dramatic 90th-minute Amad Diallo winner from the bench. Beat France 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly — proving they can compete against top European opposition. Won 4 of their last 6 matches. All 26 players are World Cup debutants — no experience of the specific pressure of a must-win tournament scenario. Three yellow cards in first half vs Ecuador raised discipline concerns. Kessié (103 caps) is their most experienced player.

⚙️ Tactical Analysis

🇩🇪 Germany's Attacking Engine — The Wirtz–Musiala Axis Juvefc identifies the duel between Germany's Wirtz–Musiala attacking pair and Ivory Coast's Kessié–Sangaré defensive midfield block as "likely to decide the game's tempo." Wirtz provides explosive off-ball runs and creative through-balls; Musiala brings the direct dribbling and quick combinations that pull defensive midfielders out of position. Kimmich's overlapping runs from right back were central to the Curaçao demolition. CBS Sports notes Germany "looked much more strategic and put together" under Nagelsmann, with improved set-piece delivery that creates additional goal-scoring opportunities. 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast's Counter-Attacking Threat The Ivorian wingers — Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande/Adingra — have pace and trickery that can hurt Germany on the counter-attack. ESPN notes Nagelsmann is "wary" of this, potentially replacing Nathaniel Brown with David Raum at left back for more defensive solidity. Ivory Coast's 4-4-2 will sit in two compact defensive lines and look to transition quickly — a system that beat France 2-1 in the pre-tournament friendly. The key: can their midfield block disrupt Germany's possession build-up long enough to create transition moments? ⚠️ Germany's Defensive Vulnerability — The BTTS Argument Despite the 7-1 win, Germany conceded in 4 of their last 5 matches before this tournament. Scores24 notes: "It's tough to see Germany drawing a blank, but Ivory Coast have quick, technically gifted attackers who can exploit gaps left by Germany's high defensive line." This is the analytical basis for the Over 2.5 market — Germany will score multiple times, but Ivory Coast's pace and directness gives them a realistic path to at least one goal, with the consensus predicted scorelines of 2-1 and 3-1 both settling the Over comfortably.

🔮 Germany vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Racing Post · Sportslens: 2-1 GER · Juvefc: 3-1 GER · Oddschecker: 3-0 GER 🇩🇪 Germany 3–1 Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 Germany quality wins out · Ivory Coast's pace creates at least one · Over 2.5 the primary market GER ML -200 Over 2.5 -176 Germany are the clear pick. The combination of their explosive attacking four (Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz), Kimmich's creative delivery from right back, and a well-drilled 4-2-3-1 system should be too much for Ivory Coast over 90 minutes. The tactical gap between the squads — Germany's Premier League/Champions League/Bundesliga core vs Ivory Coast's World Cup debutants — is significant. However, Ivory Coast's pace and directness on the flanks is a genuine threat against Germany's high defensive line, and their 5-match winning streak including a 2-1 win over France shows real quality. The most likely outcome is a multi-goal Germany win in which Ivory Coast also find the net at least once. Primary bet: Germany ML -200. Best total: Over 2.5 goals -176 (SportsLine Jon Eimer explicit pick). Top prop (GER): Havertz Anytime +145 (FOX Sports explicit). CIV prop: Amad Diallo Anytime ~+300 (Racing Post, Sports Mole). Value prop: Yan Diomande Anytime +340 (Sportsgambler explicit). SGP idea: Germany Win + Over 2.5 Goals.

💎 Best Bets — Germany vs Ivory Coast

Best Bet #1 · Anchor Pick · All Sources Agree 🇩🇪 Germany Moneyline FanDuel Odds -200 Universal consensus: CBS Sports · FOX Sports · Juvefc · Sportslens · Oddschecker · Racing Post — all Germany win Germany #4 in world · 6-match winning streak · 7-1 in MD1 CIV all World Cup debutants · only W1 D1 L2 vs European WC opposition historically At -200, Germany's moneyline is the anchor pick. The structural gap between the squads is significant: Germany have Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga regulars across every position, while all 26 Ivory Coast players are World Cup debutants. Germany's 7-1 demolition demonstrated a well-drilled system under Nagelsmann that has evolved significantly. At -200, the implied ~67% probability is appropriate for a #4-ranked side in this scenario. Best Bet #2 · SportsLine Jon Eimer Explicit Pick Over 2.5 Total Goals FanDuel Odds -176 SportsLine Jon Eimer explicit: "Taking Over 2.5" as his WC best bet on Saturday CBS Sports lists Germany ML + Over 2.5 as the two primary bets for this match Germany 26 shots/game · 7 goals in MD1 · Sané + Musiala + Wirtz + Havertz attacking four Germany conceded in 4 of last 5 · CIV pace creates goals both ends Consensus predicted scorelines: 3-1 (Juvefc) and 2-1 (Racing Post) — both settle Over Jon Eimer (SportsLine): "Germany looked extremely smooth on their corner kicks and other set pieces. This team has had some serious overhaul under their new manager and they looked much more strategic and put together than I've seen them in recent years." Germany's attacking output alone makes Over 2.5 the highest-probability total market — and Ivory Coast's pace on counter-attacks creates a realistic path to scoring, meaning goals from both sides drive the total over 2.5 almost regardless of the exact scoreline. At -176, implied probability ~64% is appropriate. Primary German Scorer Prop · FOX Sports Explicit Kai Havertz — Anytime Goalscorer FanDuel Odds +145 FOX Sports explicit: "Kai Havertz is +145 to score against Ivory Coast" — headline scorer bet Sports Mole: "Only German player to score at each of the last four major tournaments — netting exactly twice in each" Scored a brace vs Curaçao in MD1 · 5 goals + 2 assists in last 5 appearances ⚠️ Oddschecker projects Undav starting with Havertz dropping deeper — confirm XI at kick-off FOX Sports explicitly headlines Havertz at +145. His extraordinary consistency — the only German to score at each of the last four major tournaments, netting exactly twice in each — makes him the most reliable individual scorer pick. Coming off a brace against Curaçao, 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 appearances, and expected to start as Germany's central striker (though Oddschecker notes Undav could start in his place — confirm the XI). At +145, the implied probability (~41%) is conservative for Germany's primary finishing threat in a game they're expected to win by multiple goals. Ivory Coast Scorer Pick · Multiple Sources Amad Diallo — Anytime Goalscorer 🇨🇮 Approx Odds ~+300 Racing Post, Sportsgambler, Sports Mole: all name Amad Diallo as CIV's primary scorer threat 4 goals in recent international appearances · 90' match-winner vs Ecuador · NOW STARTING Sports Mole: "6 international goals since October 2025 — more than any other CIV player in that period" Man Utd winger · direct, pacy, clinical · Germany conceded in 4 of last 5 · CIV transition threat Amad Diallo confirmed to start after his dramatic 90th-minute winner from the bench against Ecuador. Sports Mole notes he has scored 6 international goals since October 2025 — more than any other CIV player over that period. His pace and directness on the left wing creates the counter-attack threat that can hurt Germany's high defensive line. At ~+300 anytime, this is the primary Ivory Coast scorer prop. Germany's conceding history (4 of 5 recent matches) makes a CIV goal a genuine probability. Value Prop · Sportsgambler Explicit · Liverpool Transfer Target Yan Diomande — Anytime Goalscorer 🇨🇮 Sportsgambler Odds +340 Sportsgambler explicit: "Yan Diomande +340 anytime is attractive in the Anytime Goalscorer market" 3 goals in past 8 games · Liverpool transfer target · pace and direct goal threat from right flank Racing Post: "Germany will be wary of Yan Diomande's threat on the opposite flank" to Amad Diallo Sportsgambler explicitly names Diomande at +340 as their Ivory Coast value pick. A Liverpool transfer target, he brings pace and direct goal threat from the right flank — operating opposite Amad Diallo and giving Ivory Coast two pacy wide threats to exploit Germany's high defensive line. At +340, he represents the best value on the Ivory Coast scorer board. Back at small stakes alongside Amad Diallo for full CIV attacking coverage.

⚽ Key Goalscorer Props — Today's Board

Player / Team Source Pick Anytime ⭐ Kai Havertz (GER) · ST Arsenal · FOX Sports explicit · scored at each of last 4 major tournaments · brace vs Curaçao MD1 FOX Sports · Sports Mole +145 ⭐ Florian Wirtz (GER) · CAM Bayer Leverkusen · "most prolific creator in recent matches" (Juvefc) · explosive off-ball runs Juvefc · multiple ~+175 Jamal Musiala (GER) · MID Bayern Munich · direct dribbling and quick combinations · pulls defensive midfield out of position Juvefc · Sportslens ~+180 Leroy Sané (GER) · RW Bayern Munich · pace threat from right wing · delivery into box · set-piece involvement General consensus ~+200 ⭐ Amad Diallo (CIV) · LW Man Utd · multiple sources explicit · 90' winner vs Ecuador · CONFIRMED STARTING · 4 recent intl goals Racing Post · Sports Mole ~+300 ⭐ Yan Diomande (CIV) · RW Liverpool target · Sportsgambler explicit +340 value · 3 goals in 8 games · RW pace threat Sportsgambler explicit +340 Deniz Undav (GER) · F Stuttgart · Oddschecker projects him starting in place of Havertz — confirm XI before wagering Oddschecker only ~+250

*Havertz +145 confirmed via FOX Sports. All other odds estimated from market ratios. Amad Diallo ~+300 estimated. Diomande +340 confirmed via Sportsgambler. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.

📋 Germany vs Ivory Coast — Best Bets Ranked ⭐ #1 — Germany Moneyline All sources · #4 ranked · 6-match winning streak · 7-1 in MD1 · CIV all WC debutants -200 📊 #2 — Over 2.5 Total Goals SportsLine Jon Eimer explicit · Germany 26 shots/game · consensus 2-1 or 3-1 scoreline -176 ⚽ #3 — Havertz Anytime (confirm start) FOX Sports explicit · scored at each of last 4 major tournaments · brace in MD1 +145 🇨🇮 #4 — Amad Diallo Anytime Racing Post · Sports Mole · 90' winner MD1 · confirmed starting · ~+300 ~+300 💎 #5 — Yan Diomande Anytime (value) Sportsgambler explicit · Liverpool target · 3 goals in 8 games · right flank threat +340 🎯 SGP — Germany Win + Over 2.5 Goals Correlated · 3-1 GER predicted · both legs reinforced by same game script · ~-110 ~-110

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group E · 4 PM ET Today Bet Germany vs Ivory Coast — Now Germany -200 · Over 2.5 -176 · Havertz +145 · Amad Diallo ~+300 · Diomande +340

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Ndicka/Wahi/Havertz status before wagering · Lineups ~3:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly