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Germany vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup Group E

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Germany vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup Group E
Germany vs Ivory Coast: Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group E | FanDuel
🔴 TODAY — 4:00 PM ET · BMO FIELD, TORONTO · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 2

Germany vs Ivory Coast: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Germany 4-2-3-1 · Havertz vs Undav the #9 debate · Wirtz Liverpool confirmed starting · Ivory Coast: Wahi OUT confirmed · Bonny leads line · Amad Diallo starting · Ndicka doubt · Diomande stat of the tournament.

Saturday June 20, 2026 · Lineups drop ~75 mins before kick-off (~3:05 PM ET) · Confirm at FanDuel before wagering · Must be 21+
🇩🇪 1. Germany — 3 pts (7-1 vs Curaçao MD1) 🇨🇮 2. Ivory Coast — 3 pts (1-0 vs Ecuador · Amad 90') 🇪🇨 3. Ecuador — 0 pts 🇨🇼 4. Curaçao — 0 pts 🏟️ BMO Field, Toronto · winner takes group lead
🇩🇪
GER ML
-200
Draw
+360
🇨🇮
CIV ML
+500

With the Group E showdown approaching, this article focuses on the lineup picture — who starts, what formations both managers deploy, and what each decision means for betting. The biggest confirmed team news: Elye Wahi is OUT — ESPN confirms he has been denied entry into Canada and will miss this game. Germany's formation is settled at 4-2-3-1 with one genuine selection debate: Havertz vs Undav at striker. Ivory Coast's most fascinating story is Yan Diomande, who posted statistics vs Ecuador that hadn't been seen in a World Cup game since 1966.

⚠️ CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS ALERTS
🇨🇮 Elye Wahi (CIV ST) — CONFIRMED OUT. ESPN: "Wahi has been denied entry into Canada so will miss this game." Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan) leads the line. · 🇨🇮 Evan Ndicka (CIV CB) — still doubtful with hamstring. Kossounou or Agbadou most likely to cover. · 🇩🇪 Germany — no injury concerns. One genuine selection decision: Havertz or Undav as the #9. · 🇨🇮 Amad Diallo — confirmed expected to START after 90' winner off bench vs Ecuador. · 🇨🇮 Seko Fofana likely DROPPED after disappointing showing vs Ecuador (ESPN). · 🇩🇪 Brown vs Raum at LB — ESPN flags Raum could start given CIV's wide pace threat.

🇩🇪 Germany — Projected Lineup

🇩🇪 Germany · Julian Nagelsmann
4-2-3-1 confirmed · No injuries · full squad available · 6-match winning streak
FIFA Rank
#4
📋 Consensus XI — 4-2-3-1 (Racing Post · Sports Mole · WhoScored · Sportsgambler)
Manuel Neuer
GK · 40 yrs · oldest German WC player ever
Kimmich ©
RB · Bayern
Tah
CB · Bayern
Schlotterbeck
CB · Dortmund
Brown/Raum ⚠️
LB · confirm XI
Nmecha ⚡
DM · scored 6' MD1
Pavlović
DM · Bayern
Sané ⭐
RW · Galatasaray
Musiala ⭐
CAM · Bayern
Wirtz ⭐
LW · Liverpool
Havertz ⭐ (or Undav ⚠️)
ST · Arsenal / Stuttgart · confirm XI ~3:05 PM ET
🔑 The One Genuine Selection Debate: Havertz vs Undav at #9
Havertz Starts — Racing Post · Sports Mole · FOX Sports · Rotowire consensus
Most sources project Havertz as the starting striker. He scored a brace vs Curaçao and is the only German to score at each of the last four major tournaments, netting exactly twice in each. Sports Mole: "a four-man attack of Sané, Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz is likely to remain intact." If Havertz starts: back him at +140 anytime / +500 first goal.
Undav Starts — Oddschecker projected XI · Sports Mole Undav scenario
Sports Mole outlines the scenario: "If Sané were to make way, Musiala could move over to the right flank with Kai Havertz taking up the No.10 role and Undav leading the line." Undav had 1G+2A from the bench vs Curaçao and has 11 goal contributions in 10 Germany appearances. If Undav starts: back him at +140 anytime / +500 first goal.
⚠️ LB Decision: Nathaniel Brown vs David Raum
ESPN: "David Raum could replace Nathaniel Brown in the lineup" given the pace of Ivory Coast's wingers. Brown scored vs Curaçao and is the more attacking option; Raum offers more defensive security against Amad Diallo's directness. Most sources still project Brown. Confirm at 3:05 PM ET — doesn't materially affect scorer bets but changes Germany's left flank attacking shape.
✅ No injuries — full squad · Nagelsmann has complete selection freedom Wirtz now at Liverpool · "nailed on to start" (WhoScored) · Germany's most consistently selected player Nmecha (DM) scored Germany's first goal vs Curaçao in 6th minute · 4 shots on target · 19 shots in 10 BL starts Germany scored first in 9 of last 10 internationals (WhoScored) — the most important first-goal stat on the board Neuer (40) — oldest German WC player ever · sweeping ability essential for high defensive line
What Germany's 4-2-3-1 means tactically: The double pivot (Nmecha + Pavlović) provides defensive structure freeing the attacking three (Sané/Musiala/Wirtz) to press high and rotate creatively. Kimmich's overlapping runs from right back combined with Sané's inside-right positioning creates overloads. The attacking three's interchangeability makes them extraordinarily difficult to defend — Musiala drops to receive, Wirtz arrives from left-to-right diagonals, Sané provides width and cutting threat. Against Ivory Coast's physical 4-4-2 block, Germany's system generates numerical advantages in transition.
Key Bench Players
Undav or Havertz (whichever doesn't start) — high-impact sub if not starting Nick Woltemade — 4 goals in last 10 games · forward sub Maximilian Beier — Dortmund forward · impact sub option Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) — CB depth from the bench

🇩🇪 Germany — Player-by-Player Breakdown

GK — Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) · 40 years old

The oldest German ever to play at a World Cup. Conceded in the 21st minute vs Curaçao but was generally composed. His sweeping ability is essential for Germany's high defensive line against Ivory Coast's counter-attacking pace. No injury concerns.

RB — Joshua Kimmich © (Bayern Munich)

Germany's captain from right back. His overlapping runs were central to the Curaçao demolition — combined for goals and assists from the full-back position. Will balance attacking and defensive duties against Ivory Coast's left-flank threats. Primary set-piece delivery.

CBs — Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) + Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Schlotterbeck scored vs Curaçao. Tah is new to Bayern from Leverkusen. Together they must handle Ange-Yoan Bonny's physical presence (replacing Wahi as the CIV #9) and maintain the high line Germany's press depends on. Key test: managing Bonny's hold-up play while denying Diallo/Diomande space in behind.

LB — Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt) or David Raum (RB Leipzig) ⚠️ Confirm

Brown scored in the Curaçao game. ESPN explicitly flags Raum as a possible replacement given Ivory Coast's pace threats on the wings. Brown is more attacking; Raum provides more defensive security against Amad Diallo's directness. Confirm this position at the official XI. Doesn't affect primary scorer betting but changes Germany's left-flank shape.

⚡ DM — Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund) — THE WILDCARD SCORER

Nominally a holding midfielder — but scored Germany's first goal of the tournament in the 6th minute vs Curaçao. Racing Post: "4 attempts, 3 on target vs Curaçao · 19 shots in final 10 Bundesliga starts." Linked with a Real Madrid summer move. At ~+300 anytime, the most overlooked scorer on Germany's roster. His first-goal price (~+1200+) is worth checking on FanDuel's full market.

DM — Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich)

The junior partner in the double pivot, providing defensive cover and distribution. His role is to protect the back four when Nmecha drives forward and to recycle possession under pressure from Ivory Coast's press.

RW — Leroy Sané (Galatasaray)

Right winger — pace from wide, cutting inside to deliver or shoot. CBS Sports: "Can Ivory Coast's Konan and Doué keep these world-class attackers in front of them for 90 minutes?" Sané's position is most at risk if Nagelsmann starts Undav (Sané would make way, with Musiala shifting right). Anytime +235.

⭐ CAM — Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

CBS Sports: "Kimmich and Musiala like to be rovers — Ivory Coast will have to account for them at all times." The engine of Germany's attacking play from the CAM position — scored 1 goal vs Curaçao, brings quick combinations and central drifting that creates numerical overloads. Anytime +195.

⭐ LW — Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) · "Nailed on to Start"

WhoScored: "Florian Wirtz is the most consistently selected player in Germany's recent squads — nailed on to start." Now at Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen. Juvefc: "Germany's most prolific creator — explosive off the ball." His diagonal left-to-right runs arrive in the box from angles defenders find hard to track. Rotowire includes him in their Saturday best bets. Anytime +185 / First Goal +600.

⭐ ST — Kai Havertz (Arsenal) or Deniz Undav (Stuttgart) ⚠️ CONFIRM XI

Havertz: brace vs Curaçao · only German to score at each of last 4 major tournaments · FOX Sports' headline pick at +145 anytime. Undav: 1G+2A off bench vs Curaçao · 11 goal contributions in 10 Germany caps · Oddschecker's projected starter. Both +140 anytime / +500 first goal — market cannot decide. Confirm at approximately 3:05 PM ET before wagering on any scorer props.

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — Confirmed / Projected Lineup

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast · Emerse Fae
4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 · Wahi OUT · Bonny leads line · Amad Diallo starting · Ndicka doubt
FIFA Rank
#30
🔴 CONFIRMED: Elye Wahi OUT — ESPN Confirmed He Will Not Feature
ESPN's updated preview is definitive: "Wahi has been denied entry into Canada so will miss this game." Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan) is expected to lead the line as the central striker. Any earlier betting positioned around Wahi's availability should be updated. Bonny anytime ~+600.
📋 Projected XI — ESPN 4-2-3-1 / SI.com 4-4-2 (same personnel, different shape)
Y. Fofana
GK · Lyon
Doué
RB
Kossounou
CB (Ndicka⚠️)
O.Diomande
CB
Konan
LB
Amad ⭐
RW (STARTING)
Kessié
CM · 103 caps
Sangaré/Touré
CM
Diomande ⭐⭐
LW (STARTING)
Bonny ⭐
ST · Inter Milan (Wahi OUT)
📐 Formation Question: 4-4-2 (SI.com) vs 4-2-3-1 (ESPN)

SI.com 4-4-2: Fofana; Doué, Singo, Ndicka, Konan; Amad Diallo, Kessié, S.Fofana, Diomande; Pépé, Bonny. Amad plays wide midfield alongside a Pépé-Bonny partnership.

ESPN 4-2-3-1: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, O.Diomande, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré; Amad Diallo, Touré, Y.Diomande; Bonny. More structured defensively with a double pivot and Bonny as a lone striker.

What stays constant across both: Fofana in goal. Konan at LB. Kessié in midfield. Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande both starting in attacking wide roles. Bonny leading the line. The exact formation is less important than confirming these seven players start.

🔴 Wahi OUT confirmed — ESPN definitive · Bonny leads the line ⚠️ Ndicka (hamstring) still doubtful — Kossounou/Agbadou covers at CB ✅ Amad Diallo confirmed starting — rewarded for 90' winner ✅ Yan Diomande confirmed starting — first player since 1966 with 5+ chances/tackles/duels/box touches in one WC game All 26 CIV players World Cup debutants · no tournament experience under pressure Seko Fofana likely dropped — ESPN: "disappointing outing" vs Ecuador
What Ivory Coast's Setup Means Tactically & for Betting

Whether Fae uses a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, the tactical DNA is identical: sit in two compact defensive lines, deny Germany space centrally, and use Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande's pace on the counter to punish Germany's high defensive line in transition. The Kessié midfield block provides the physical barrier. Ivory Coast's goal-scoring moments will come from quick turnovers and direct counter-attacks — their 1-0 win over Ecuador was exactly this: absorb pressure, defend deep, strike late.

PrizePicks identifies the key individual battle: "LW Yan Diomande's presence could force Kimmich to stay home defensively. He is likely to be matched up with Amad Diallo on the right wing." This dual-threat dynamic — Diallo the proven scorer, Diomande the most statistically complete wide player in this World Cup's opening round — makes Ivory Coast genuinely dangerous.

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — Player-by-Player Breakdown

GK — Yahia Fofana (Lyon)

Kept a clean sheet vs Ecuador despite facing the post three times. Will face a much heavier workload against Germany's 26 shots-per-game average. His shot-stopping will be tested significantly more than against Ecuador.

Defence — Doué · Kossounou/Agbadou (Ndicka⚠️) · O.Diomande · Konan

Ndicka's hamstring doubt leaves a Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen) or Agbadou fill-in alongside Ousmane Diomande. ESPN: "The concern for Ivory Coast will be their back line." Ecuador forced 60% of shots from outside the box — Germany will not have the same problem getting into central positions.

Midfield — Kessié (103 caps) · Sangaré/S.Fofana · Touré

Kessié anchors the midfield — the most experienced player in Ivory Coast's squad with 103 caps. Ibrahim Sangaré provides defensive screening. Seko Fofana's poor performance vs Ecuador makes a Touré start possible. The physical midfield block averaging 17 aerial duels per game is designed specifically to disrupt Germany's possession-based build-up.

⭐ RW — Amad Diallo (Manchester United) · CONFIRMED STARTING

The 90th-minute match-winner off the bench vs Ecuador — the latest Ivory Coast goal at a World Cup ever. Confirmed to start this game. Sports Mole: "6 international goals since October last year — more than any other Ivory Coast player." His pace and directness from the right wing (cutting inside onto his left foot) is Ivory Coast's primary counter-attacking weapon and Rotowire's explicit best-bet scorer pick. Anytime ~+300.

⭐⭐ LW — Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) · THE STAT OF THE TOURNAMENT

Sports Mole delivers the most extraordinary individual performance stat from Matchday 1: "Against Ecuador, the Liverpool-linked 19-year-old became the first player on record since 1966 to create 5+ chances (5), make 5+ tackles (5), win 10+ duels (11) and have 10+ touches in the opposition's box." That combination — attacking creation, defensive work rate, aerial duels won and penalty area threat — has genuinely not been seen in a World Cup game in 60 years. He had 80 total touches. Was close to scoring multiple times. Subject to a reported €100m Liverpool bid. At +340–+475 anytime (the largest price gap on either team's board), he is significantly underpriced relative to his Ecuador performance. The value is real.

ST — Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan) · Leads Line with Wahi Confirmed OUT

With Wahi definitively out, Bonny steps up to lead the Ivory Coast attack. ESPN: "his physical presence could prove useful against Germany's defenders." A different profile to Wahi — more physical hold-up play, less pure goalscoring. He has Diallo and Diomande supplying from wide and Kessié distributing from deep. Anytime ~+600 estimated.

Nicolas Pépé — Possible start in 4-4-2 alongside Bonny

SI.com's 4-4-2 projection includes Pépé alongside Bonny in a two-striker system. If Fae deploys a 4-4-2 rather than a 4-2-3-1, Pépé could feature as the more experienced second forward. His inclusion is the primary CIV formation variable that won't be resolved until official lineups drop.

⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups

🔑 Wirtz/Musiala vs Kessié/Sangaré — The Tempo Decider
Juvefc: "The duel between Germany's Wirtz-Musiala attacking pair and Ivory Coast's Kessié-Sangaré defensive midfield block is likely to decide the game's tempo." If Wirtz and Musiala win this battle, Germany score multiple times. If Kessié and Sangaré's physicality disrupts Germany's build-up, Ivory Coast stay competitive and their counter becomes potent.
⚔️ Amad Diallo + Diomande vs Brown/Kimmich — The Counter Threat
PrizePicks: "LW Yan Diomande's presence could force Kimmich to stay home defensively — he is likely to be matched up with Manchester United RW Amad Diallo." The dual wide threat — Diallo a proven scorer, Diomande the most statistically complete wide player in this World Cup's opening round — will test Germany's full-backs repeatedly. This is why ESPN specifically flags Raum over Brown at LB.
🛡️ Bonny vs Tah/Schlotterbeck — The Physical Duel Up Top
With Wahi out, Bonny leads the line physically. ESPN: "his physical presence could prove useful against Germany's defenders." Tah and Schlotterbeck are ball-playing CBs who push the line high — Bonny's hold-up play and aerial strength will test their ability to defend aerially. If Bonny wins headers and brings Diallo/Diomande into play, Ivory Coast create genuine second-ball danger in Germany's half.
📐 Germany's Press vs Ivory Coast's Counter — The Tactical DNA
Germany pressed from the first minute vs Curaçao — Nmecha scored in the 6th minute. Ivory Coast sat deep vs Ecuador and absorbed pressure before striking late. The tension: Germany's high press creates exactly the transition spaces where Diallo and Diomande excel. WhoScored confirms Germany score first in 9 of 10 internationals, suggesting the press works more than it fails. But CIV's wide threats are a significant step up from Curaçao.

✅ What to Confirm When Official Lineups Drop (~3:05 PM ET)

Official lineups drop ~75 mins before kick-off (approx 3:05 PM ET) — confirm these before wagering
🔑
1. Havertz or Undav starting as Germany's #9?
If HAVERTZ → back him at +140 anytime / +500 first goal. FOX Sports' explicit pick. If UNDAV → back him at +140 anytime / +500 first goal. Both are co-favourites — the confirmed starter is the primary scorer pick. The bench player remains a valid anytime bet as an impact sub.
⚠️
2. Is Ndicka starting for Ivory Coast at CB?
If NO (most likely) → Kossounou or Agbadou fills in. Doesn't affect outfield scorer bets directly but changes CIV's defensive shape — Ndicka's experience vs a less-experienced cover CB.
🏃
3. Brown or Raum at LB for Germany?
ESPN explicitly flags this swap as possible given CIV's wide pace. Raum = more defensive, Brown = more attacking. Doesn't affect primary scorer bets but changes Germany's left-flank shape. Either way: Wirtz at LW and the double pivot remain constant.
🇨🇮
4. CIV formation — 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1?
Both ESPN and SI.com project the same personnel but different shapes. Either way: Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande are both starting — that's the key scorer confirmation. Bonny leads the line in either shape.
🔴
5. Wahi — already confirmed OUT per ESPN. Settled.
ESPN's latest preview confirms definitively Wahi will not feature. Bonny leads the line. Any earlier Wahi-related betting positions should be revisited. This is no longer an uncertainty.
📋 Lineup Summary — Germany vs Ivory Coast · World Cup 2026 Group E
🇩🇪 Germany Most Likely XI (4-2-3-1)
Neuer; Kimmich ©, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown (or Raum⚠️); Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz (or Undav⚠️). Key bench: Undav/Havertz whichever doesn't start, Woltemade, Beier, Rüdiger.
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Most Likely XI
Y.Fofana; Doué, Kossounou/Agbadou (Ndicka⚠️), O.Diomande, Konan; Amad Diallo, Kessié, Sangaré/Touré, Y.Diomande; Bonny. Formation: 4-4-2 (SI.com) or 4-2-3-1 (ESPN). Wahi OUT confirmed. All 26 CIV players WC debutants.
💰 Betting Implications
Germany ML -200 · Over 2.5 -176 · Havertz or Undav +140 anytime / +500 first goal (confirm ~3:05 PM ET) · Wirtz +185 anytime / +600 first goal · Nmecha ~+300 anytime wildcard · Amad Diallo ~+300 anytime (Rotowire explicit) · Yan Diomande +340–+475 anytime (shop the gap). Confirm at FanDuel before wagering.
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group E · 4 PM ET Today
Bet Germany vs Ivory Coast — Confirm Lineup First
Germany -200 · Over 2.5 -176 · Havertz/Undav +140 · Wirtz +185 · Amad Diallo ~+300 · Diomande +340–+475
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Havertz/Undav starter and Ndicka/Raum decisions before wagering · Lineups ~3:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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