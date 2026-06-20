Germany vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup Group E
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Germany vs Ivory Coast: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Germany 4-2-3-1 · Havertz vs Undav the #9 debate · Wirtz Liverpool confirmed starting · Ivory Coast: Wahi OUT confirmed · Bonny leads line · Amad Diallo starting · Ndicka doubt · Diomande stat of the tournament.
With the Group E showdown approaching, this article focuses on the lineup picture — who starts, what formations both managers deploy, and what each decision means for betting. The biggest confirmed team news: Elye Wahi is OUT — ESPN confirms he has been denied entry into Canada and will miss this game. Germany's formation is settled at 4-2-3-1 with one genuine selection debate: Havertz vs Undav at striker. Ivory Coast's most fascinating story is Yan Diomande, who posted statistics vs Ecuador that hadn't been seen in a World Cup game since 1966.
🇩🇪 Germany — Projected Lineup
🇩🇪 Germany — Player-by-Player Breakdown
The oldest German ever to play at a World Cup. Conceded in the 21st minute vs Curaçao but was generally composed. His sweeping ability is essential for Germany's high defensive line against Ivory Coast's counter-attacking pace. No injury concerns.
Germany's captain from right back. His overlapping runs were central to the Curaçao demolition — combined for goals and assists from the full-back position. Will balance attacking and defensive duties against Ivory Coast's left-flank threats. Primary set-piece delivery.
Schlotterbeck scored vs Curaçao. Tah is new to Bayern from Leverkusen. Together they must handle Ange-Yoan Bonny's physical presence (replacing Wahi as the CIV #9) and maintain the high line Germany's press depends on. Key test: managing Bonny's hold-up play while denying Diallo/Diomande space in behind.
Brown scored in the Curaçao game. ESPN explicitly flags Raum as a possible replacement given Ivory Coast's pace threats on the wings. Brown is more attacking; Raum provides more defensive security against Amad Diallo's directness. Confirm this position at the official XI. Doesn't affect primary scorer betting but changes Germany's left-flank shape.
Nominally a holding midfielder — but scored Germany's first goal of the tournament in the 6th minute vs Curaçao. Racing Post: "4 attempts, 3 on target vs Curaçao · 19 shots in final 10 Bundesliga starts." Linked with a Real Madrid summer move. At ~+300 anytime, the most overlooked scorer on Germany's roster. His first-goal price (~+1200+) is worth checking on FanDuel's full market.
The junior partner in the double pivot, providing defensive cover and distribution. His role is to protect the back four when Nmecha drives forward and to recycle possession under pressure from Ivory Coast's press.
Right winger — pace from wide, cutting inside to deliver or shoot. CBS Sports: "Can Ivory Coast's Konan and Doué keep these world-class attackers in front of them for 90 minutes?" Sané's position is most at risk if Nagelsmann starts Undav (Sané would make way, with Musiala shifting right). Anytime +235.
CBS Sports: "Kimmich and Musiala like to be rovers — Ivory Coast will have to account for them at all times." The engine of Germany's attacking play from the CAM position — scored 1 goal vs Curaçao, brings quick combinations and central drifting that creates numerical overloads. Anytime +195.
WhoScored: "Florian Wirtz is the most consistently selected player in Germany's recent squads — nailed on to start." Now at Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen. Juvefc: "Germany's most prolific creator — explosive off the ball." His diagonal left-to-right runs arrive in the box from angles defenders find hard to track. Rotowire includes him in their Saturday best bets. Anytime +185 / First Goal +600.
Havertz: brace vs Curaçao · only German to score at each of last 4 major tournaments · FOX Sports' headline pick at +145 anytime. Undav: 1G+2A off bench vs Curaçao · 11 goal contributions in 10 Germany caps · Oddschecker's projected starter. Both +140 anytime / +500 first goal — market cannot decide. Confirm at approximately 3:05 PM ET before wagering on any scorer props.
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — Confirmed / Projected Lineup
SI.com 4-4-2: Fofana; Doué, Singo, Ndicka, Konan; Amad Diallo, Kessié, S.Fofana, Diomande; Pépé, Bonny. Amad plays wide midfield alongside a Pépé-Bonny partnership.
ESPN 4-2-3-1: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, O.Diomande, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré; Amad Diallo, Touré, Y.Diomande; Bonny. More structured defensively with a double pivot and Bonny as a lone striker.
What stays constant across both: Fofana in goal. Konan at LB. Kessié in midfield. Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande both starting in attacking wide roles. Bonny leading the line. The exact formation is less important than confirming these seven players start.
Whether Fae uses a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, the tactical DNA is identical: sit in two compact defensive lines, deny Germany space centrally, and use Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande's pace on the counter to punish Germany's high defensive line in transition. The Kessié midfield block provides the physical barrier. Ivory Coast's goal-scoring moments will come from quick turnovers and direct counter-attacks — their 1-0 win over Ecuador was exactly this: absorb pressure, defend deep, strike late.
PrizePicks identifies the key individual battle: "LW Yan Diomande's presence could force Kimmich to stay home defensively. He is likely to be matched up with Amad Diallo on the right wing." This dual-threat dynamic — Diallo the proven scorer, Diomande the most statistically complete wide player in this World Cup's opening round — makes Ivory Coast genuinely dangerous.
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — Player-by-Player Breakdown
Kept a clean sheet vs Ecuador despite facing the post three times. Will face a much heavier workload against Germany's 26 shots-per-game average. His shot-stopping will be tested significantly more than against Ecuador.
Ndicka's hamstring doubt leaves a Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen) or Agbadou fill-in alongside Ousmane Diomande. ESPN: "The concern for Ivory Coast will be their back line." Ecuador forced 60% of shots from outside the box — Germany will not have the same problem getting into central positions.
Kessié anchors the midfield — the most experienced player in Ivory Coast's squad with 103 caps. Ibrahim Sangaré provides defensive screening. Seko Fofana's poor performance vs Ecuador makes a Touré start possible. The physical midfield block averaging 17 aerial duels per game is designed specifically to disrupt Germany's possession-based build-up.
The 90th-minute match-winner off the bench vs Ecuador — the latest Ivory Coast goal at a World Cup ever. Confirmed to start this game. Sports Mole: "6 international goals since October last year — more than any other Ivory Coast player." His pace and directness from the right wing (cutting inside onto his left foot) is Ivory Coast's primary counter-attacking weapon and Rotowire's explicit best-bet scorer pick. Anytime ~+300.
Sports Mole delivers the most extraordinary individual performance stat from Matchday 1: "Against Ecuador, the Liverpool-linked 19-year-old became the first player on record since 1966 to create 5+ chances (5), make 5+ tackles (5), win 10+ duels (11) and have 10+ touches in the opposition's box." That combination — attacking creation, defensive work rate, aerial duels won and penalty area threat — has genuinely not been seen in a World Cup game in 60 years. He had 80 total touches. Was close to scoring multiple times. Subject to a reported €100m Liverpool bid. At +340–+475 anytime (the largest price gap on either team's board), he is significantly underpriced relative to his Ecuador performance. The value is real.
With Wahi definitively out, Bonny steps up to lead the Ivory Coast attack. ESPN: "his physical presence could prove useful against Germany's defenders." A different profile to Wahi — more physical hold-up play, less pure goalscoring. He has Diallo and Diomande supplying from wide and Kessié distributing from deep. Anytime ~+600 estimated.
SI.com's 4-4-2 projection includes Pépé alongside Bonny in a two-striker system. If Fae deploys a 4-4-2 rather than a 4-2-3-1, Pépé could feature as the more experienced second forward. His inclusion is the primary CIV formation variable that won't be resolved until official lineups drop.
⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups
✅ What to Confirm When Official Lineups Drop (~3:05 PM ET)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Havertz/Undav starter and Ndicka/Raum decisions before wagering · Lineups ~3:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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