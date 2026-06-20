Germany vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup Group E

📋 Consensus XI — 4-2-3-1 (Racing Post · Sports Mole · WhoScored · Sportsgambler)

Manuel Neuer GK · 40 yrs · oldest German WC player ever Kimmich © RB · Bayern Tah CB · Bayern Schlotterbeck CB · Dortmund Brown/Raum ⚠️ LB · confirm XI Nmecha ⚡ DM · scored 6' MD1 Pavlović DM · Bayern Sané ⭐ RW · Galatasaray Musiala ⭐ CAM · Bayern Wirtz ⭐ LW · Liverpool Havertz ⭐ (or Undav ⚠️) ST · Arsenal / Stuttgart · confirm XI ~3:05 PM ET

🔑 The One Genuine Selection Debate: Havertz vs Undav at #9 Havertz Starts — Racing Post · Sports Mole · FOX Sports · Rotowire consensus Most sources project Havertz as the starting striker. He scored a brace vs Curaçao and is the only German to score at each of the last four major tournaments, netting exactly twice in each. Sports Mole: "a four-man attack of Sané, Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz is likely to remain intact." If Havertz starts: back him at +140 anytime / +500 first goal. Undav Starts — Oddschecker projected XI · Sports Mole Undav scenario Sports Mole outlines the scenario: "If Sané were to make way, Musiala could move over to the right flank with Kai Havertz taking up the No.10 role and Undav leading the line." Undav had 1G+2A from the bench vs Curaçao and has 11 goal contributions in 10 Germany appearances. If Undav starts: back him at +140 anytime / +500 first goal.

⚠️ LB Decision: Nathaniel Brown vs David Raum ESPN: "David Raum could replace Nathaniel Brown in the lineup" given the pace of Ivory Coast's wingers. Brown scored vs Curaçao and is the more attacking option; Raum offers more defensive security against Amad Diallo's directness. Most sources still project Brown. Confirm at 3:05 PM ET — doesn't materially affect scorer bets but changes Germany's left flank attacking shape.

✅ No injuries — full squad · Nagelsmann has complete selection freedom Wirtz now at Liverpool · "nailed on to start" (WhoScored) · Germany's most consistently selected player Nmecha (DM) scored Germany's first goal vs Curaçao in 6th minute · 4 shots on target · 19 shots in 10 BL starts Germany scored first in 9 of last 10 internationals (WhoScored) — the most important first-goal stat on the board Neuer (40) — oldest German WC player ever · sweeping ability essential for high defensive line

What Germany's 4-2-3-1 means tactically: The double pivot (Nmecha + Pavlović) provides defensive structure freeing the attacking three (Sané/Musiala/Wirtz) to press high and rotate creatively. Kimmich's overlapping runs from right back combined with Sané's inside-right positioning creates overloads. The attacking three's interchangeability makes them extraordinarily difficult to defend — Musiala drops to receive, Wirtz arrives from left-to-right diagonals, Sané provides width and cutting threat. Against Ivory Coast's physical 4-4-2 block, Germany's system generates numerical advantages in transition.

Key Bench Players