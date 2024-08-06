2024 Georgia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are the 23rd-ranked team in the nation right now, are 2-0 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Georgia Tech 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 Florida State Aug. 24 W 24-21 Seminoles (-10.5) 54.5 1 Georgia State Aug. 31 W 35-12 Yellow Jackets (-20.5) 55.5 2 @ Syracuse Sept. 7 - Yellow Jackets (-2.5) 61.5 3 VMI Sept. 14 - - - 4 @ Louisville Sept. 21 - - - 6 Duke Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ North Carolina Oct. 12 - - - View Full Table

Georgia Tech Last Game

The Yellow Jackets, in their most recent game, took down the Georgia State Panthers 35-12. In that game against the Panthers, Haynes King had 275 yards on 24-of-29 passing (82.8%) for the Ramblin' Wreck, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Jamal Haynes totaled 84 rushing yards on 17 carries (4.9 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added one catch for -6 yards. Malik Rutherford accumulated seven catches for 131 yards (18.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Panthers.

Georgia Tech Betting Insights

Georgia Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

