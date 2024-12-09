Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Birmingham Bowl 2024

The Friday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-126) | Vanderbilt: (+105)

Georgia Tech: (-126) | Vanderbilt: (+105) Spread: Georgia Tech: -2.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech: -2.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 7-5-0 this season.

Georgia Tech owns an ATS record of 4-2 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been four Georgia Tech games (of 12) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 8-4-0 this season.

Vanderbilt is 7-2 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

There have been six Vanderbilt games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Georgia Tech is favored by 2.5 points versus Vanderbilt. Georgia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, while Vanderbilt is -110.

Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

The over/under for Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt on Dec. 27 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt reveal Georgia Tech as the favorite (-126) and Vanderbilt as the underdog (+105).

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Tech 29.1 59 24.8 65 54.9 12 Vanderbilt 26.7 76 23.1 45 49.6 12

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Stadium: Protective Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt analysis on FanDuel Research.