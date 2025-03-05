Georgia Southern vs Southern Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 9 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) are squaring off against the No. 12 seed Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt tournament on Wednesday at Pensacola Bay Center, at 6 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern win (57.3%)

Georgia Southern is a 3.5-point favorite over Southern Miss on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 150.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Georgia Southern (3-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Southern Miss (8-9) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (47.1%).

The Eagles have done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-7-0) than they have in home games (5-8-0).

Against the spread, the Golden Eagles have performed better at home (8-5-0) than on the road (7-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Georgia Southern is 7-11-0 this year.

Against the spread in Sun Belt action, Southern Miss is 10-9-0 this season.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia Southern has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (90%) in those contests.

The Eagles have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -164 or better.

Southern Miss has gone 3-18 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Golden Eagles are 2-15 (winning only 11.8% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Georgia Southern has a 62.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia Southern is being outscored by 2.0 points per game with a -61 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.2 points per game (176th in college basketball) and gives up 76.2 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Georgia Southern's leading scorer, Adante' Holiman, ranks 126th in college basketball averaging 16.8 points per game.

Southern Miss is being outscored by 4.4 points per game, with a -141 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.5 points per game (255th in college basketball), and gives up 75.9 per outing (294th in college basketball).

Denijay Harris leads Southern Miss, recording 16.7 points per game (133rd in college basketball).

The Eagles record 33.2 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) compared to the 33.6 of their opponents.

Tyson Brown leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball action).

The Golden Eagles average 32.8 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball), compared to the 33.8 of their opponents.

Harris leads the team with 10.8 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball).

Georgia Southern ranks 301st in college basketball by averaging 91.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 183rd in college basketball, allowing 93.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Eagles rank 329th in college basketball with 88.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 198th defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

