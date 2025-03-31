Georgetown vs Washington State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The Georgetown Hoyas (17-15) will look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington State Cougars (19-14) on March 31, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Georgetown vs. Washington State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Georgetown vs. Washington State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown win (60.3%)

Georgetown vs. Washington State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgetown is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

Washington State has put together a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Georgetown is 6-6 against the spread compared to the 4-8 ATS record Washington State racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Hoyas have a better record against the spread (10-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-7-0).

Against the spread, the Cougars have performed better at home (8-6-0) than on the road (4-7-0).

Georgetown vs. Washington State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgetown has won in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Hoyas have been victorious 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

Washington State has won two of the 14 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (14.3%).

The Cougars are 2-10 (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

Georgetown has an implied victory probability of 60.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgetown vs. Washington State Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgetown is outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +91 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) and gives up 68.8 per contest (79th in college basketball).

Micah Peavy's 17.2 points per game lead Georgetown and are 102nd in college basketball.

Washington State puts up 78.8 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 78.4 per outing (333rd in college basketball). It has a +15 scoring differential.

Washington State's leading scorer, Nate Calmese, ranks 245th in the country, averaging 15.2 points per game.

The 32 rebounds per game the Hoyas average rank 179th in the nation, and are 1.2 more than the 30.8 their opponents collect per contest.

Thomas Sorber paces the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball action).

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Cougars accumulate rank 239th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 30.3.

LeJuan Watts is 209th in college basketball with 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the Cougars.

Georgetown's 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 238th in college basketball, and the 89.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 81st in college basketball.

The Cougars average 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (125th in college basketball), and give up 97 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball).

