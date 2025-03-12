Georgetown vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 7 seed Georgetown Hoyas (17-14, 8-12 Big East) will square off against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (13-18, 4-16 Big East) in the Big East tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Georgetown vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgetown win (71.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Georgetown (-3.5) versus DePaul on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 144.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgetown vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgetown has put together a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

DePaul has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Georgetown is 6-5 against the spread compared to the 6-12 ATS record DePaul puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Hoyas have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-9-0) than they have in road games (5-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Blue Demons have a better winning percentage at home (.474, 9-10-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

Georgetown is 9-11-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

DePaul's Big East record against the spread is 8-12-0.

Georgetown vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgetown has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

This year, the Hoyas have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -170 or better on the moneyline.

DePaul has compiled a 3-17 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Blue Demons have a 2-16 record (winning only 11.1% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgetown has a 63% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgetown is outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game with a +95 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.8 points per game (240th in college basketball) and gives up 68.7 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Micah Peavy leads Georgetown, recording 16.9 points per game (120th in college basketball).

DePaul is being outscored by 1.5 points per game, with a -47 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.6 points per game (214th in college basketball), and allows 74.1 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

CJ Gunn is 562nd in college basketball with a team-high 12.8 points per game.

The Hoyas win the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. They collect 32.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 169th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.8 per outing.

Thomas Sorber leads the Hoyas with 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball action).

The 31.4 rebounds per game the Blue Demons accumulate rank 210th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 32.1.

N.J. Benson is 300th in college basketball with 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Blue Demons.

Georgetown averages 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (243rd in college basketball), and allows 89.6 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball).

The Blue Demons average 94.6 points per 100 possessions (211th in college basketball), while allowing 96.6 points per 100 possessions (272nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!