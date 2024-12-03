George Pickens Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens will take on the 20th-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (221 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Pickens for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Pickens vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.53

75.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

With 100.4 fantasy points in 2024 (8.4 per game), Pickens is the 20th-ranked player at the WR position and 91st among all players.

During his last three games Pickens has been targeted 25 times, with 15 receptions for 211 yards and one TD. He has put up 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

Pickens has tallied 376 receiving yards and two scores on 24 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 50 points (10 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Pickens' fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 7, when he piled up 17.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.6 points) in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching three balls for 26 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Cleveland has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

