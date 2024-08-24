menu item
NFL

George Pickens 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

George Pickens put up 145.8 fantasy points last year, 23rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Pittsburgh Steelers WR is currently the 28th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

George Pickens Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pickens' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points145.88123
2024 Projected Fantasy Points137.49731

George Pickens 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickens put up a season-high 31.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 195 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 149ers3.675360
Week 2Browns18.71041271
Week 3@Raiders7.564750
Week 4@Texans2.573250
Week 5Ravens20.61061301
Week 7@Rams10.7851070
Week 8Jaguars8.251221
View Full Table

George Pickens vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers ran 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Pickens' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Pickens10663114058
Jaylen Warren746137005
Pat Freiermuth473230826
Brandon Johnson301928446

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

