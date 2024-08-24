George Pickens 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

George Pickens put up 145.8 fantasy points last year, 23rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Pittsburgh Steelers WR is currently the 28th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

George Pickens Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pickens' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 145.8 81 23 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 137.4 97 31

George Pickens 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickens put up a season-high 31.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 195 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 3.6 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 18.7 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 7.5 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 2.5 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 20.6 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 10.7 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 8.2 5 1 22 1 View Full Table

George Pickens vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers ran 51.0% passing plays and 49.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Pickens' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Pickens 106 63 1140 5 8 Jaylen Warren 74 61 370 0 5 Pat Freiermuth 47 32 308 2 6 Brandon Johnson 30 19 284 4 6

