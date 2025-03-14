George Mason vs George Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 2 seed George Mason Patriots (24-7, 15-3 A-10) will hit the court in the A-10 tournament against the No. 7 seed George Washington Revolutionaries (21-11, 9-9 A-10), Friday at 5 p.m. ET live on USA.

George Mason vs. George Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

George Mason vs. George Washington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: George Mason win (58.3%)

Before making an informed wager on George Mason-George Washington matchup (in which George Mason is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 128.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

George Mason vs. George Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

George Mason has covered 13 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

George Washington has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

George Mason (8-13) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (38.1%) than George Washington (6-4) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (60%).

The Patriots have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 17 games at home, and they've covered six times in 13 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Revolutionaries have performed better at home (9-7-0) than away (5-6-0).

George Mason's record against the spread in conference games is 7-11-0.

George Washington's A-10 record against the spread is 12-7-0.

George Mason vs. George Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

George Mason has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (87%) in those games.

This season, the Patriots have come away with a win 17 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

George Washington has won 41.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-7).

The Revolutionaries have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies George Mason has a 58.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

George Mason vs. George Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

George Mason averages 70.8 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (12th in college basketball). It has a +239 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Darius Maddox's 13.6 points per game lead George Mason and rank 433rd in the country.

George Washington's +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.9 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (54th in college basketball).

Rafael Castro paces George Washington, putting up 14.0 points per game (375th in college basketball).

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Patriots average rank 73rd in college basketball, and are 4.4 more than the 29.4 their opponents collect per contest.

Jalen Haynes averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 140th in college basketball) to lead the Patriots.

The Revolutionaries grab 31.6 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball), compared to the 32.0 of their opponents.

Castro leads the Revolutionaries with 9.3 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball).

George Mason averages 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (203rd in college basketball), and gives up 84.4 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Revolutionaries average 95.4 points per 100 possessions (187th in college basketball), while allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball).

