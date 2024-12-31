George Kittle Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will take on the 12th-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (211 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Kittle, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Cardinals.

Kittle vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.68

58.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (56th overall), racking up 155.9 fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In his last three games, Kittle has compiled 279 yards and zero scores on 20 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that period.

Kittle has put up 43.7 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 32 targets into 27 catches for 437 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Kittle's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for six catches and 128 receiving yards with one touchdown (18.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, George Kittle had his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, when he posted just 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Arizona has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

