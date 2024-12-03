George Kittle Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tight end George Kittle is looking at a matchup versus the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (209.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Kittle for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kittle vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.86

64.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking second with 11.3 fantasy points per game (112.9 total points). He is 71st in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games Kittle has been targeted 12 times, with 10 receptions for 146 yards and two TDs, resulting in 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that period.

Kittle has totaled 366 receiving yards and three scores on 22 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 54.6 points (10.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Kittle's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 18.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, George Kittle delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (0.7 points) last week against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in one ball for seven yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Chicago this season.

The Bears have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Chicago has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Chicago has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on George Kittle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.