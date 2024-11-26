Geno Smith Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith will match up with the second-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (174.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 241.53

241.53 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.92

17.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (16th overall), putting up 179.9 total fantasy points (16.4 per game).

During his last three games, Smith has accumulated 838 passing yards (68-of-97) for four passing TDs with five picks, leading to 50.2 fantasy points (16.7 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 47 yards rushing on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Smith has compiled 1,257 passing yards (107-of-154) with six TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 76.1 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 78 yards rushing on 22 carries with one touchdown.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 5, when he piled up 22.6 fantasy points with 284 passing yards, one TD, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 72 rushing yards on four carries (18.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied 8.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 212 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Jets have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

New York has allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jets this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

