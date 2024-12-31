Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will meet the Miami Dolphins and their ninth-ranked passing defense (207.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Wilson's next game versus the Dolphins, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Wilson vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.48

51.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 72nd overall, as he has tallied 145.8 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

During his last three games Wilson has been targeted 21 times, with 16 receptions for 176 yards and two TDs. He has posted 27.6 fantasy points (9.2 per game) during that period.

Wilson has been targeted 41 times, with 28 receptions for 331 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 43.1 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that period.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance versus the Houston Texans, a game when he came through with nine catches and 90 receiving yards with two touchdowns (21.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he posted just 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has allowed seven players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Miami this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Dolphins this year.

