Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has a matchup against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (218.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his New York Jets take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Wilson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Wilson vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.27

47.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Wilson is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (69th overall), tallying 129.8 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

In his last three games, Wilson has posted 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game), as he's converted 26 targets into 15 catches for 211 yards and one TD.

Wilson has put up 33.0 fantasy points (6.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 40 targets into 24 catches for 270 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance against the Houston Texans, when he put up 21.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.8 points) in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, catching four balls for 18 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed a TD catch by 18 players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Rams have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

