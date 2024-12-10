Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 31st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (263.5 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Wilson for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Wilson vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.65

62.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 118.2 fantasy points in 2024 (9.1 per game), Wilson is the 12th-ranked player at the WR position and 74th among all players.

In his last three games, Wilson has tallied 173 yards and zero scores on 16 catches (28 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game) during that period.

Wilson has posted 42.4 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 44 targets into 30 catches for 304 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Wilson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Houston Texans in Week 9, as he tallied 21.0 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson let down his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, when he managed only 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Jaguars have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

