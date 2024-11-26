Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will face the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (214.4 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Wilson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you below.

Wilson vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.10

59.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 102.7 fantasy points in 2024 (9.3 per game), Wilson is the 11th-ranked player at the WR position and 71st among all players.

In his last three games, Wilson has put up 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game), as he's reeled in 18 passes on 24 targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson has caught 28 balls (on 41 targets) for 323 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 46.3 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Wilson's fantasy season came against the Houston Texans in Week 9, when he compiled 21.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson let down his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, when he mustered only 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Seattle this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Seahawks this season.

A total of six players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this year.

