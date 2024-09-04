Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will play the San Francisco 49ers -- whose pass defense was ranked 14th in the NFL last season (214.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Wilson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Wilson vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.95

9.95 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.13

70.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 118.2 fantasy points (7.0 per game) in 2023, Wilson ranked 127th in the NFL and 36th at his position.

In his best performance last season -- Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Wilson accumulated 14.3 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 83 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last year, Wilson picked up 11.1 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 108 yards -- in Week 14 against the Houston Texans.

Wilson picked up -1.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, nine yards, on eight targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 11 versus the Buffalo Bills.

In his second-worst game of the year, Wilson ended up with 2.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 29 yards, on four targets -- in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

49ers Defensive Performance

Against San Francisco last season, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The 49ers surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against San Francisco last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the 49ers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

San Francisco let seven players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the 49ers allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, San Francisco allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Versus the 49ers last year, zero players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

Against San Francisco last season, 10 players rushed for at least one TD.

Last season, the 49ers didn't allow any player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

