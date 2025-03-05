Gardner-Webb vs South Carolina Upstate Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 8 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11 Big South) will square off against the No. 9 seed South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-25, 2-14 Big South) in the Big South tournament Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gardner-Webb win (67.4%)

Gardner-Webb is a 4.5-point favorite against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday and the total has been set at 158.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gardner-Webb has put together a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, South Carolina Upstate is 11-13 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Gardner-Webb puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Runnin' Bulldogs have fared worse at home, covering three times in 11 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

The Spartans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

Gardner-Webb has six wins against the spread in 16 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big South games, South Carolina Upstate is 6-10-0 this year.

Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gardner-Webb has been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Runnin' Bulldogs have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina Upstate has won three of the 28 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (10.7%).

The Spartans are 2-22 (winning only 8.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

Gardner-Webb has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Head-to-Head Comparison

Gardner-Webb's -134 scoring differential (outscored by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.8 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 78.4 per outing (329th in college basketball).

Darryl Simmons II paces Gardner-Webb, putting up 17.4 points per game (85th in the country).

South Carolina Upstate is being outscored by 8.3 points per game, with a -260 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.2 points per game (139th in college basketball), and allows 83.5 per outing (361st in college basketball).

Mister Dean paces South Carolina Upstate, scoring 15.7 points per game (206th in college basketball).

The Runnin' Bulldogs rank 144th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 29.9 their opponents average.

Isaiah Richards is 152nd in college basketball action with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs.

The Spartans average 30.3 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.3 boards per game.

Dean paces the Spartans with 5.5 rebounds per game (441st in college basketball).

Gardner-Webb ranks 246th in college basketball by averaging 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 330th in college basketball, allowing 99.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Spartans average 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (288th in college basketball), and give up 101.7 points per 100 possessions (348th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!