Gardner Minshew Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 13 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.5 yards conceded per game).

Considering Minshew for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Minshew vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Passing Yards: 107.37

107.37 Projected Passing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.52

5.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Minshew Fantasy Performance

With 96.5 fantasy points this season (9.7 per game), Minshew is the 28th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 80th among all players.

Through his last three games, Minshew has completed 65-of-102 throws for 636 yards, with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 32.7 total fantasy points (10.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 12 rushing yards on five attempts.

Minshew has connected on 104-of-166 throws for 999 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 46.1 total fantasy points (9.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 20 rushing yards on eight attempts.

The high point of Minshew's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst against the Miami Dolphins, when he tallied 18.0 fantasy points (2 receptions, 7 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Gardner Minshew disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, when he managed only -1.6 fantasy points -- 15-of-34 (44.1%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Chiefs have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this year.

